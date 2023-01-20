ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

freepatriot21
3d ago

illegal is illegal, what would happen if an American just walked across the border into Mexico, nobody would ever see you again is the answer, our border should have military posted to protect the American people from people invading our country, if you come across you should be treated as a hostile.

Patriot
3d ago

the illegal was fighting the guard member and trying to hurt him. He is not special because he's illegal. Focus on why he was trying so hard to get away.

George Wafer
3d ago

And they are not migrants,they are invaders,there is a huge difference so let's call it what it is.

