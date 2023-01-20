Read full article on original website
Rex's 150th Anniversary Exhibit to Expand in 2023
The Louisiana State Museum and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser have announced an extension of the exhibition, Rex: The 150th Anniversary of the School of Design, through the end of 2023. The exhibition has been on display at the Presbytère Museum since February of 2022, and it is one of the largest temporary Carnival exhibits ever produced by the Louisiana State Museum.
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is back!
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is happening Saturday, February 4 in Federal City. There’s a parade starting at 9 a.m. on 2/4 followed by the festival from 10a-6p.
Pygmalion revels in memories at annual Carnival celebration
In an elaborate setting, and on the occasion of the organization’s 23rd annual bal masque, the Krewe of Pygmalion presented a pageant of Carnival revelry Saturday in the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. Colorful costumes, scenery and music highlighted the evening as the krewe dedicated their...
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907
The Iconic Hotel whose extensive history started back in the twilight of the Gilded Age is one of New Orleans’ most fabulous places to visit. Its grand European-inspired ambiance and warm hospitality have truly made it a wonderful destination for everyone to experience.
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans
It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 20-22
January gets rolling with a variety of events that range from the moves of the Stompers to the cheeses of France and the brews of Winterfest. The wait is over! Get a first look at the moves of the men in the iconic marching unit when the 610 STOMPERS DEBUTANTE BALL kicks off Saturday at 8 p.m. at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., New Orleans. The cartoon-based party includes an open bar, late night pizza, the music of Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and the debut of the dances the Stompers will parade through the streets for Carnival. Tickets start at $75. Get in on the fun here.
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
Guest column: Why New Orleans is the real winner of the Miss Universe competition
New Orleans is a city well known for crowning champions, including Super Bowl champions, culinary kings and queens and winners in national competitions for entrepreneurs, to name a few. This past weekend, we added another crowning to our city’s resume, when before a sold-out raucous crowd of 6,000 and a global viewing audience, the 71st Miss Universe title was bestowed upon Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, whose middle name happens to be NOLA.
Letters: Firefighters overcame obstacles to aid two visitors with COVID
I write in praise of the New Orleans 911 Emergency System. My 78-year-old husband and I (82) arrived in Louisiana after a 20-hour car trip from New Mexico to visit New Orleans grandchildren, only to discover that we had COVID. We were both suffering from extreme physical weakness and strong...
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
'The residents deserve this': District E awarded millions for redevelopment and districtwide cleanup
NEW ORLEANS — It's a huge step forward for the New Orleans East community, as millions of dollars in funding is headed their way. That funding is slated to go towards redeveloping places like the old Six Flags and Lincoln Beach. Oliver Thomas Jr. is the councilman for District...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday
Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
This retired college baseball player is now teaching kids about the arts, academics and athletics.
Gerald Williams is the co-founder and CEO of Excite All Stars, a mission-driven nonprofit with a mission to help kids become leaders that change the world. A native New Orleanian, Williams was one of three people that integrated Isidore Newman School in 1968 when he was in kindergarten. He received his higher education from Vanderbilt University and Tulane University while playing intercollegiate baseball for both, respectively. Williams is now working every day through Excite All Stars to give New Orleans kids the same exposure he had to the arts, academics and athletics.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by. Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country...
