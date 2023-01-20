Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
First look at Chris Evans and Emily Blunt's Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its new movie starring Chris Evans and Emily Blunt – and given us a first sneak peek – in its 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can watch below). Titled Pain Hustlers, the movie will follow Liza Drake (Blunt), a high...
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff To Reteam With ‘Pig’s Michael Sarnoski On Paramount Spin-Off
Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadline can confirm. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn. Day One is the third film in the blockbuster franchise A Quiet Place, launched with the 2018 pop culture sensation directed by and starring John Krasinski, which grossed over $340MM at the worldwide box office and was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and elsewhere recognizing its crafts. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps, though the original and...
Collider
Alex Wolff Boards the Cast of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Another film is set to come out in the A Quiet Place franchise, and another actor has been added to the steadily expanding universe. Alex Wolff joins Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One. Wolff is an already-familiar face in the horror genre. He...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic
The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
netflixjunkie.com
After Replacing Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth to Play a Different Geralt? Showrunner Says, “Geralt has a new …”
The Witcher was one of the most popular shows when it first made its way to Netflix. The sci-fi fantasy show starring Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia gathered immense popularity worldwide. However, the past few months had left the fans in a state of shock. As fans slowly recover from the news of Liam Hemsworth taking up the mantle of the Geralt after Henry Cavill, it seems like there are some updates about where the show is headed.
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
Digital Trends
Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
Cloverfield 4: What We Know About The Upcoming Movie
Years of teasing and development have led to Cloverfield 4, and here's all the information we have on the sci-fi sequel.
A.V. Club
Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix
Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations
NEW YORK (AP) — There were, admittedly, some notable distractions at last year’s ceremony, so you might have missed it: The old Oscar rules have gone out the window. A film, streamed by Apple TV+, won Hollywood’s top award without a penny of box office. But this year — plot twist! — there isn’t one streaming title in the hunt for the Academy Awards’ major prizes. When nominations are announced Tuesday, popcorn will be on the menu. “Top Gun: Maverick,”“Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis” all look assured of best-picture nods.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Gerard Butler movies ever made
What are the best Gerard Butler movies? One of the biggest British stars this century, Gerard Butler has become a reliable source of Hollywood entertainment. If his name’s on it, you mightn’t be seeing a masterpiece, but you’ll almost certainly be entertained. Since starting in the ’90s,...
