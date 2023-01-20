ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kcur.org

Virtual reality is changing the way University of Kansas teaches nursing students

More than 80,000 qualified students are turned away from nursing schools and programs every year due to scarce faculty, clinical sites, classroom space, and budget. This has contributed to an unprecedented shortage in nursing staff nationwide, increasing workloads for current nurses and worsening patient outcomes. Dr. Herlihy, associate professor and...
