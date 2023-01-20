Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
🏀 Winter weather pushes FHSU Sunday start times at Emporia State to 3 and 5 pm
EMPORIA, Kan. – The start times of the Fort Hays State vs. Emporia State women's and men's basketball games on Sunday (Jan. 22) have been pushed back to 3 and 5 p.m. The pair of games at White Auditorium in Emporia will start an hour and a half later than originally scheduled.
🏀 No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas' second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
👟 Seven provisionals, two champs for Tigers in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. - The Tiger track and field team racked up seven provisional performances and took home two first-place finishes at the Washburn Rust Buster Saturday. Mattie Rossi was responsible for three provisional performances on the day, doing so in the 60m hurdles, the long jump and the 4x400m relay. The senior placed third in the finals of the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.70 and finished second in the long jump with a top mark of 18-6.5. She finished the day alongside Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans and Taylor Savolt with a second-place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.95. That time ranks fifth at FHSU during the NCAA DII era.
🎧 Holthus Hotline with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus
Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus breaks down Saturday AFC Divisional Playoff game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Holthus Hotline airs live on 96.9, KFIX Saturday morning around 8:00 a.m..
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women continue tour of Kansas Sunday at Emporia State
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (14-6, 9-3 MIAA) at Emporia State (9-9, 4-8 MIAA) Sunday, January 22, 2023 • 3:00 p.m. Fort Hays State women's basketball wraps up a quick road trip Sunday afternoon when the Tigers travel to Emporia, Kan. to take on Emporia State. First tip from White Auditorium is slated for 1:30 p.m.
🏀 Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.
🏈 Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the...
🏀 Tiger men dominant in road win over #24 Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. – Fort Hays State turned in a sound performance on Sunday, defeating No. 24 ranked Emporia State by 21 at White Auditorium. The Tigers shot 57.7 percent from the field, their season's best against an MIAA opponent, while holding the Hornets to just 32.6 percent, a season-low by an MIAA opponent, in the 74-53 win. The Tigers moved to 13-6 overall, 8-5 in the MIAA, while the Hornets moved to 15-4 overall, 9-4 in the MIAA.
🏀 Big second half propels Tiger women past Lady Hornet
EMPORIA, Kan. - A dominant second half helped the Fort Hays State women's basketball team hand Emporia State its eighth-straight loss Sunday afternoon, 77-68. The Tigers (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before outscoring the Lady Hornets (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) 45-28 after halftime to complete the comeback. It was the largest deficit overcome by the Tigers this season.
🎤 Forward Ever: I Love My Librarian Award winner, KSU's Tara Coleman
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with I Love My Librarian Award winner, Tara Coleman.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0