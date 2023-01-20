ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KANSAS STATE
👟 Seven provisionals, two champs for Tigers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. - The Tiger track and field team racked up seven provisional performances and took home two first-place finishes at the Washburn Rust Buster Saturday. Mattie Rossi was responsible for three provisional performances on the day, doing so in the 60m hurdles, the long jump and the 4x400m relay. The senior placed third in the finals of the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.70 and finished second in the long jump with a top mark of 18-6.5. She finished the day alongside Lyric Holman, Emily Salmans and Taylor Savolt with a second-place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:52.95. That time ranks fifth at FHSU during the NCAA DII era.
TOPEKA, KS
🏀 Nowell scores 23 as Kansas State beats Texas Tech

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and No. 13 Kansas State beat Texas Tech 68-58 on Saturday. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.
MANHATTAN, KS
🏀 Tiger men dominant in road win over #24 Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. – Fort Hays State turned in a sound performance on Sunday, defeating No. 24 ranked Emporia State by 21 at White Auditorium. The Tigers shot 57.7 percent from the field, their season's best against an MIAA opponent, while holding the Hornets to just 32.6 percent, a season-low by an MIAA opponent, in the 74-53 win. The Tigers moved to 13-6 overall, 8-5 in the MIAA, while the Hornets moved to 15-4 overall, 9-4 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
🏀 Big second half propels Tiger women past Lady Hornet

EMPORIA, Kan. - A dominant second half helped the Fort Hays State women's basketball team hand Emporia State its eighth-straight loss Sunday afternoon, 77-68. The Tigers (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before outscoring the Lady Hornets (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) 45-28 after halftime to complete the comeback. It was the largest deficit overcome by the Tigers this season.
HAYS, KS
