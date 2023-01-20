Read full article on original website
stoughtonnews.com
Boys hockey: Stoughton falls to Badger East leading Beaver Dam
The Stoughton boys hockey team entered a Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam averaging four goals per game in its past seven contests. Scoring was hard to come by in the Vikings' most recent pair of games. Penalties played a pivotal role in a 7-0 road loss to conference...
stoughtonnews.com
Boys swimming: Jullian Callender paces Stoughton to third at EagleJay Invite
Led by Jullian Callender, the Stoughton boys swimming team finished third at the EagleJay Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jefferson High School. Stoughton swept the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle en route to earning a 95-75 Badger East dual win over Watertown on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Stoughton High School.
Crosstown rivalry celebrates 50 years in Oshkosh: West & North battled on the court
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A rivalry 50 years in the making. The Oshkosh community gathered on Friday for a doubleheader to celebrate 50 years of the Oshkosh West vs Oshkosh North crosstown feud between the boys’ basketball teams. Taking place at the Oshkosh Arena, the event featured both the girls and boys teams facing off, […]
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to play host for Northwoods League I-41 Showdown
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second consecutive season, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton will host a Northwoods League game between Green Bay and Fond du Lac. The second annual I-41 Showdown between the Rockers and the Dock Spiders will take place on June 7 at 6:35 p.m. Last year’s contest […]
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit
Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
nbc15.com
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
stoughtonnews.com
Dennis M. Ebert
Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee and earned degrees...
26-year-old paralyzed after crash in Minnesota snowmobile race
A GoFundMe is raising money for a man who was paralyzed in a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota. Cody Margelofsky, 26, was participating in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race event in rural Lake Shore on Jan. 15. During the race, he was thrown from his sled, breaking his back and severing his spinal cord.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton’s Anderson named to Iowa Dean’s List
Stoughton’s Tyler Anderson was named to the University of Iowa spring 2022 Dean’s List. In his fourth year at the school, Anderson is majoring in enterprise leadership in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. According to a Jan. 20 University of Iowa news release, more than 4,000...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
stoughtonnews.com
1st Communion retreat for St. Ann 2nd graders
Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. in Stoughton, recently held a retreat for the school’s second graders who will soon be receiving their first communion. For more information, visit tannparish.weconnect.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
One Wisconsin man's unique hobby of raising Texas longhorns
Everyone has a hobby. Some are more unique than others. For John Kane, his hobby is raising Texas Longhorns.
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
stoughtonnews.com
Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler
Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler, age 97, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at her home. She was born in Moscow Township on April 28, 1925, the daughter of Dewey and Iva Horner. On Nov. 17, 1946 Pauline married Herman W. Theiler. She is survived by her children, Paul (Kris)...
stoughtonnews.com
Roger D. Segebrecht
Roger D. Segebrecht, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955. Roger is survived...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials say intoxicated senior crashes her car into utility pole in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers from the Menasha Police Department responded to an accident near the 800 block of Plank Road on Saturday afternoon. They found a vehicle on its side next to a power pole, with the driver trapped inside. After interviewing witnesses, officers determined that the car was...
