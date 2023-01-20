ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Boys hockey: Stoughton falls to Badger East leading Beaver Dam

The Stoughton boys hockey team entered a Badger East Conference game against Beaver Dam averaging four goals per game in its past seven contests. Scoring was hard to come by in the Vikings' most recent pair of games. Penalties played a pivotal role in a 7-0 road loss to conference...
STOUGHTON, WI
Boys swimming: Jullian Callender paces Stoughton to third at EagleJay Invite

Led by Jullian Callender, the Stoughton boys swimming team finished third at the EagleJay Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jefferson High School. Stoughton swept the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle en route to earning a 95-75 Badger East dual win over Watertown on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Stoughton High School.
STOUGHTON, WI
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit

Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
MADISON, WI
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
MADISON, WI
Dennis M. Ebert

Dennis M. Ebert, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of Glen and Leora (Giguere) Ebert. Dennis married Charlotte “Charlie” Nelson Ebert in 1978. Dennis attended UW-Milwaukee and earned degrees...
STOUGHTON, WI
Stoughton’s Anderson named to Iowa Dean’s List

Stoughton’s Tyler Anderson was named to the University of Iowa spring 2022 Dean’s List. In his fourth year at the school, Anderson is majoring in enterprise leadership in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. According to a Jan. 20 University of Iowa news release, more than 4,000...
STOUGHTON, WI
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater

Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
STOUGHTON, WI
1st Communion retreat for St. Ann 2nd graders

Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren St. in Stoughton, recently held a retreat for the school’s second graders who will soon be receiving their first communion. For more information, visit tannparish.weconnect.com.
STOUGHTON, WI
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler

Pauline Lucille (Horner) Theiler, age 97, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at her home. She was born in Moscow Township on April 28, 1925, the daughter of Dewey and Iva Horner. On Nov. 17, 1946 Pauline married Herman W. Theiler. She is survived by her children, Paul (Kris)...
STOUGHTON, WI
Roger D. Segebrecht

Roger D. Segebrecht, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2022. Roger was born on May 16, 1933, in Stoughton. He was the son of Roy and Lillian (Haugen) Segebrecht. He graduated from Stoughton High School with the Class of 1951. Roger married Carol Staley in 1955. Roger is survived...
STOUGHTON, WI

