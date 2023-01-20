ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. #13 Duke

Hold on to your hats: this is where the real fun begins. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (13-6, 4-4) begins a 10-game stretch heading into the ACC Tournament that sees the program compete against four ranked opponents and three additional ACC programs projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Game thread: Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3) men’s basketball team is on the road again to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7) at 12:00 on your favorite regional sports network and streaming on ACC Network Extra. This is a game that the Orange can’t afford to lose as they...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 80-63 win over Georgia Tech

The Syracuse Orange trailed by seven points halfway through the first half to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But an important switch to the press plus a Joe Girard offensive explosion propelled the Orange into a commanding lead which they didn’t look back from. Even a small Georgia Tech run halfway through the second half was snuffed out by great offensive positioning created by the chances in the first half. All of that added up to a Syracuse 80-63 win.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange shoot over 50%, defeat Yellow Jackets 80-63

The Syracuse Orange started off slow against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but a 17-point run catapulted them into the lead, which they never relinquished in an 80-63 win. Joe Girard dominated in the first half and ended with a team-best 28 points, while Maliq Brown continued his emergence with a career-high 18 points off the bench.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Steve Farmer hired as offensive line coach

The eventful off-season continues for the Syracuse Orange football program, On Friday, we learned that offensive line coach Mike Schmidt was leaving to join another former Orange assistant with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Schmidt was hired to become tight ends and tackles coach and run game coordinator on Zach Arnett’s...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy