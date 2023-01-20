The Syracuse Orange trailed by seven points halfway through the first half to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But an important switch to the press plus a Joe Girard offensive explosion propelled the Orange into a commanding lead which they didn’t look back from. Even a small Georgia Tech run halfway through the second half was snuffed out by great offensive positioning created by the chances in the first half. All of that added up to a Syracuse 80-63 win.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO