kslnewsradio.com
Weapon detection system to come to Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY — Three schools in the Granite and Salt Lake school districts are installing a minimally invasive pilot weapon detection system. This decision comes a year after a 15-year-old shot three Hunter High students near the campus. The goal is to allow kids easy navigation in and...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah air quality has been good, but that may change soon
SALT LAKE CITY — You may have noticed that our skies have been clearer this winter. With all the storms, the air quality in Utah has been in the green. By this time of year, the state has usually had quite a few orange air quality days, but not this year. We’ve only had one so far.
kslnewsradio.com
Low temperatures in Utah feeling even colder thanks to wind
SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures along the Wasatch Front have taken a nose dive and meteorologists say that trend is going to stick around. On Monday we’ll be lucky to crack 30 degrees in Salt Lake City. Highs will only be in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. KSL...
kslnewsradio.com
Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered to honor Monterey Park victims
SALT LAKE CITY — On Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that all U.S. and Utah flags be lowered in remembrance of the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. Flags will be lowered immediately and flown at half-staff until Thursday night. The order comes two days after the...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah State Board of Education votes to oppose school choice bill
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education voted on Monday to oppose the school choice bill making its way through the Utah Legislature this session. The Board voted on H.B. 215, which would create a school choice scholarship — or voucher program — as well increasing teacher salaries.
kslnewsradio.com
Hotly debated school choice bill to be heard by Utah Senate
SALT LAKE CITY — A school choice bill that passed the Utah House Friday, will be heard in a state Senate committee today. The bill passed the House with a referendum-proof majority. If that also happens in this Senate, then the measure would be referendum-proof by law. That means...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah State Fire Marshal shares firework safety tips for Chinese New Year
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Fire Marshal is reminding those celebrating Chinese New Year to do so safely. When using fireworks ensure you’re obeying the local laws and have water on hand. Do not try to alter or combine fireworks, use them in their original form....
kslnewsradio.com
SafeUT app helps save 14-year-old from kidnapper
SALT LAKE CITY — SafeUT, the app that was designed for Utahns to instantly receive help in crisis, is proving successful after an incident over the weekend. A fourteen-year-old girl was allegedly followed home by 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji on Saturday, Jan. 21. According to police, Simonji attempted to lure...
