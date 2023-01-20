ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

wiproud.com

Man dies in La Crosse County jail, investigation ongoing

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An inmate at the La Crosse County jail died early yesterday morning. According to information from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff members found the 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell around 2:30 am. Staff members performed lifesaving efforts on him,...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night

Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
MENOMONIE, WI
fox9.com

Man fatally shot by police after armed home invasion in western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in western Wisconsin Saturday night. The Menomonie Police Department said law enforcement responded to a reported armed home invasion where shots were fired at an apartment in Menomonie, located about 45 minutes east of the Twin Cities.
MENOMONIE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Spike in overdoses: four dead in La Crosse of suspected opioid overdose

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse Police are reporting an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses. They suspect drugs are being laced with opiates such as fentanyl. Lt. Cory Brandl of the La Crosse Police Department says, “As officers respond to these situations, preservation of life is paramount, and the amount that we’re responding to is cause for concern.” While toxicology...
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lancaster man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Lancaster man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Cole Clark showed up at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't let her leave. Clark denies any wrongdoing.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Monroe County Sheriff's Department Finds Body of Missing Ho-Chunk Woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department believes they’ve found the body of a missing Ho-Chunk woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of January 5th, the Department was still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna of Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
ktoe.com

Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail

(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
mygateway.news

John Robey of Elmwood dies after being struck by haybales

ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, WI – On Saturday January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a subject that was struck and injured by falling haybales on Cty Tk S near 530th Avenue, in Rock Elm Township. It was determined a 1998...
ELMWOOD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Body found in Monroe County believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The body of 50-year-old Felicia Wanna, a missing Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member, is believed to have been found. According to a media release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday law enforcement found the body of a woman in a rural area of Monroe County. A search operation was being conducted at the time for Felicia Wanna who has been missing since the beginning of the year. It is believed at this time that the body found is that of Wanna.
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KIMT

Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
ROCHESTER, MN

