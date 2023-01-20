ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily South

Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”

From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX

