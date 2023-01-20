Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
Marble Falls area philanthropist, Woman of Distinction passes away
Marble Falls area philanthropist, Woman of Distinction passes away Subhead August 13, 1932 —January 13, 2023 Services for Jean Anderson will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Church at Horseshoe Bay. News Staff Fri, 01/20/2023 - 12:43 Image ...
The Daily South
Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles
Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
Texas Football: 5-Star Micah Hudson says UT is one of his ‘top schools’
Among the more interesting storylines concerning Texas football recruiting this week had to do with the visit schedule for the elite five-star Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson. The top-rated in-state wideout was originally on the visitor list for Texas’ Junior Day festivities this weekend. But it was...
Beloved UT Austin bar Cain & Abel's not closing (yet) despite viral TikTok
The Texas Tea will continue to flow.
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop Doddy
Hop Doddy burger.Photo byPhoto from Hop Doddy website. I have two favorite restaurants in Austin: Loro and Hop Doddy.While I prefer fine dining when I can get it — as in when someone takes me on a date or it’s my birthday— these two check all the other boxes.
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time
ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Authentic Hill Country saloon Riley’s Tavern packed with brews and tunes since 1933
Joel Hofmann took ownership of the tavern in 2004. It was recognized as a Texas historic landmark in 2013. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Tucked away between New Braunfels and San Marcos, Riley’s Tavern has been a popular saloon for nearly 90 years. Located off Hunter Road, the tavern was recognized...
Austin cinema chain coming to Hutto
EVO Entertainment Group opened in 2014 in Kyle and now has 18 locations in 5 states.
Best mac & cheese in Texas can be found at this Austin eatery
There are a few sides in the food world that are above the rest, mashed potatoes, rice and beans, and salads, but, there's something about macaroni and cheese tastiness and insane versatility.
austinmonthly.com
Meteorologist Allison Miller Busts a Move with Her Spirited “Dance Forecasts”
From historic freezes to triple-digit heat, Austin weather is consistently inconsistent—and often a source of stress. But local TV personality Allison Miller has found a way to spice up her daily forecasts for locals. In the last two years, the morning anchor and meteorologist for CBS Austin has gained popularity for posting “dance forecasts,” which she shares on social media (@allisonmillertv). From a “Jailhouse Rock”–themed shimmy on Elvis’ birthday to a sped-up remix of The Neighborhood’s “Sweater Weather” on a chilly day to Smash Mouth’s “Walking on the Sun” in the blazing summer, Miller’s popular forecasts add joy, humor, and rhythm into a normally mundane topic. Here, we caught up with Miller (who also moonlights as a dance instructor at the YMCA) to hear more about her festive forecasts.
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
