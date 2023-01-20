(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO