Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
Comments / 0