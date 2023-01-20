WOR Week in Review

Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning:

Len and Michael spoke this week with Maris Kaba, a freelance writer who broke the story of Congressman George Santos’ time as a drag queen. Is this latest lie from Santos the one that will “drag” him down?

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2023-01-19-will-the-latest-santos-fabrications-drag-him-out-of-office/

New York State Representative Tony Simone joined the guys to discuss the facial recognition technology being employed at venues such as Madison Square Garden owned by James Dolan. Simone argued that the technology needs to be used properly, which he does not believe Dolan is doing.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2023-01-18-ny-rep-wants-facial-recognition-technology-used-properly/

And Councilman Joe Borelli spoke with Len and Michael about why he feels the NYPD needs to release graphic crime videos.

https://710wor.iheart.com/featured/len-berman-and-michael-riedel-in-the-morning/content/2023-01-17-councilman-joe-borelli-nypd-should-release-graphic-videos/

Mark Simone:

Mark spoke with best-selling author Ann Coulter regarding the continued crisis at the Southern border.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-best-selling-author-ann-107472510/

Streaming host Bill O’Reilly spoke with Mark about President Biden’s ongoing classified documents crisis.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/mark-simone-20809356/episode/bill-oreilly-interview-107392320/

And Mark spoke with political commentator Liz Peek about how a majority of Americans do not want President Biden to run for re-election.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/mark-simone-20809356/episode/mark-interviews-political-commentator-liz-peek-107529831/