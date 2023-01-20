Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Alachua County
A 5-year-old boy died in Alachua County on Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while attempting to cross the street. Shortly before 7:15 a.m., a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Hipp Way near NW 133rd Terrace in the city of Alachua, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Citra man arrested after stealing copper wire from local gas station
A 26-year-old Citra man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to stealing copper wires from a local gas station. On Saturday, January 21, several MCSO deputies responded to the Mobil gas station located at 18261 N U.S. Highway 301 in reference to a suspicious incident. A female reportee had informed the sheriff’s office that a male suspect was pulling on the panel box at the incident location, according to the MCSO report.
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
Temporary road closures planned on N U.S. Highway 27 in Ocala
Motorists in Ocala can expect temporary road closures on N U.S. Highway 27, east of the NW 70th Avenue Road/NW Highway 225A intersection to NW 60th Avenue, beginning on Sunday evening. The road closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Sunday night,...
June Jaycox
June Jaycox was born in New York and has been a resident of Ocala, Florida, since 1954, having moved there after graduating college. She met her husband, Bob Jaycox, while both were volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theater building and painting the backdrop sets. June was an art teacher and taught elementary-aged children in the Marion County Florida School System. She loved playing the organ, painting, quilting, sewing, and taking care of her beautiful flowers.
Rex the Squirrel to send Valentine’s Day postcards to Ocala residents
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department’s newest employee and ambassador, Rex the Squirrel, is offering to send specially designed postcards to local residents on Valentine’s Day. Beginning today through Sunday, February 5, Ocala residents can click here to sign up for a free postcard from Rex....
Kenneth Edward DiLello
Kenneth Edward DiLello, age 75, of Citra, FL, passed away on January 16, 2023 following a brief period of illness at E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House in Marion County, FL. Ken was born on March 4, 1947 to Francis and Margaret DiLello of Warwick, Rhode Island. When a child, he was taken in and raised by his “adoptive” parents, Sarah and Jake Allman of Hackensack, New Jersey.
Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
Nora Mae Haskins
Nora Mae Haskins, age 76, of Belleview, Florida passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nora was born in Grand Falls, Canada on January 14, 1946 to the late Arthur and Ida (Bourgoin) Lagace. Nora was affectionately known as Mae by all who loved her. Mae was a chef for...
Ocala Symphony Orchestra to host ‘Italian Impressions’ open rehearsal for students, families
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra is inviting students and their families to attend an open rehearsal of its upcoming concert on Friday, January 27 at the Reilly Arts Center. During the free event, attendees will get a behind-the-curtain look at the orchestra as they rehearse pieces in preparation for this weekend’s “Italian Impressions” concerts.
‘A Love Story’ abstract art exhibit heads to Brick City Center for the Arts in February
An optical art exhibit featuring abstract paintings by a local artist is set to open at the Brick City Center for the Arts in February. Marion Cultural Alliance will host an opening reception for “A Love Story: Paintings by Ro Martinez” on Friday, February 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala.
