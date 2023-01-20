June Jaycox was born in New York and has been a resident of Ocala, Florida, since 1954, having moved there after graduating college. She met her husband, Bob Jaycox, while both were volunteering at the Ocala Civic Theater building and painting the backdrop sets. June was an art teacher and taught elementary-aged children in the Marion County Florida School System. She loved playing the organ, painting, quilting, sewing, and taking care of her beautiful flowers.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO