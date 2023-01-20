Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production
(Motor Authority) — While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday...
fox56news.com
Aptera solar EV Launch Edition: 400-mile range, no Supercharging yet
Aptera on Friday detailed the Launch Edition configuration of its three-wheeled EV, which the company hopes to begin producing by the end of 2023. The company claims now to have over 40,000 reservations for the vehicle, the first 5,000 of which will be Launch Edition models. While Aptera has shown multiple powertrain and range options, Launch Edition models will be built in a single configuration, a decision made on the advice of industry expert Sandy Munro to allow for a quicker production ramp-up, according to the company.
fox56news.com
The best muscle cars
) — Although the first true American muscle car was introduced in 1949 with the Oldsmobile Rocket 88, it wasn’t until the 1960s that muscle cars enjoyed their heyday. It was during this time that Americans embraced their love for powerful vehicles, and the major American automakers introduced high-performance vehicles into their lineups to meet the growing demand.
Comments / 0