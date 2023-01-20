Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
How Joe Schoen plans to address Giants’ glaring need at receiver
The last time the Giants entered an offseason determined to add a top receiver, that feeling of urgency blew up in their face. General manager Joe Schoen operated his first year under the weight of the previous regime’s mistakes of signing Kenny Golladay and drafting Kadarius Toney in 2021, so excuse him for not jumping at the prospect of going all-in for another No. 1 receiver. “A number-one wide receiver can be important, but there are some number-one wide receivers that are home right now,” Schoen said. “A number-one receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything.” Of the 14 wide receivers who had more than...
