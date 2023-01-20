Read full article on original website
NeuroMetrix (Nasdaq:NURO) announced today that it commercially launched its DPNCheck 2.0 point-of-care device. Woburn, Massachusetts–based NeuroMetrix designed DPNCheck 2.0 to use nerve conduction technology to detect peripheral neuropathy. DPNCheck 2.0 provides rapid patient screening with quantitative measurement of peripheral nerve function. It features an easy-to-use touchscreen, step-by-step onboarding instructions...
ICad (Nasdaq:ICAD) announced today that its board of directors approved the appointment of Daniel Shea as interim CFO. Shea takes over as interim CFO, effective immediately. The cancer detection and therapy tech company also launched a search for a full-time CFO. Steve Sarno previously held the interim CFO role. The...
Tandem Diabetes Care (Nasdaq:TNDM) announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical. San Diego-based Tandem announced plans to acquire the maker of the Sigi patch pump for insulin delivery last month. Switzerland-based AMF Medical does not offer Sigi commercially. The system received FDA breakthrough device designation just over one year ago.
