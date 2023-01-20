Read full article on original website
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Powerball results for 01/21/23; did anyone win the $476 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing as there was no winner of the $476 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Jan. 21. That means the drawing on Monday, Jan. 23 will be worth $502 million with a cash option of $271.1 million. The...
Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit
(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Detroit Grand Prix tickets now for sale
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tickets for this year's Detroit Grand Prix are now on sale. The 2023 race will be the event's return to the city after decades of cars speeding onto Belle Isle. The entire course is 1.7 mile long that goes on Detroit's most famous roads and by some of the city's most iconic landmarks.
Gas prices jump again in Michigan as demand rises
Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit are up once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Teen's early Christmas gift turns into $613,848 Michigan lottery jackpot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Christmas came early for one Detroit woman who was gifted a Michigan lottery ticket this holiday season. The lucky winner scored a $613,848 on a Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after her friend bought her the ticket at a gas station. "He handed the ticket to...
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity
Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
Michigan Woman Arrested For OWI After Trying To Pick Up Friend For OWI
File this story under the category of you can't make this stuff up!. Two Michigan women found themselves in handcuffs and behind bars charged with OWI after having a few too many drinks. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post pulled over a woman on Thursday night on suspicion of...
Winter Around the World in Detroit greeted with winter snowfall
Over the weekend, a winter-branded event in Detroit got a taste of seasonal medicine when Winter Around the World which celebrates international cultures was greeted with a fresh round of snowfall. The gatherers loved it.
You won't be able to buy Michigan Lottery tickets at stores, machines for 11 hours
If you want to purchase a paper Michigan Lottery ticket Sunday, you'll have to wait until after 11 a.m. Michigan Lottery players won't be able to purchase, cash or check tickets at retailers or self-service machines between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday due to a system upgrade, according to the Michigan Lottery.
