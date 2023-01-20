Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Richland County housing study: Expert offers advice on what comes next
MANSFIELD -- The first Richland County housing study shows a need for almost 6,000 more homes -- for sale and for rent -- within the next decade. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Knox Pages
Knox County Commissioners: 'No consensus to move forward with a building code at this time'
MOUNT VERNON — After much research, questions, and public input, the Board of Knox County Commissioners has decided not to move forward with building code enforcement. “We had enough questions in our minds that we don't feel comfortable moving forward,” Board President Thom Collier told Knox Pages on Friday morning. “We will certainly encourage homeowners to seek out an inspector when building their home, but at this time, we don't think it's the right time to have building codes in Knox County.”
richlandsource.com
Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport
MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown. Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow County receives almost $1 million in grants from state
According to a post from the Morrow County Commissioner’s Facebook page, on December 16, 2022, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $88 million in grants, in support of 123 projects, for local communities as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. Morrow County was awarded...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Tamea Thomas—Black female, 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for Felonious Assault F2. She has ties to Mansfield.
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
Parma Heights considers restricting future car wash construction
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- How many car washes does a community truly need?. That’s the question being asked by City Council as it considers legislation limiting the number of such facilities in Parma Heights. The ordinance under consideration comes after last year’s car wash construction moratorium, which is set...
New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs
Franklin County Recorder Daniel O’Connor is blasting Ohio’s Republican leaders for excluding county-issued veterans’ identification from the list of IDs one can use to vote under the state’s controversial new law. Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 earlier this month after it was rushed through a lame-duck session by the heavily gerrymandered legislature in […] The post New Ohio voter ID law also excludes state veterans’ IDs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
richlandsource.com
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MANSFIELD -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
richlandsource.com
Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap
MANSFIELD — Evangelist Sharon Blevins has held many titles during her years of service in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). She is a lifelong Mansfield resident and the 1st Lady of Latter Rain Church on Glessner Avenue, where her husband Louis Blevins Jr. is the Pastor. She is recognized as a national Evangelist and most recently served as Mansfield’s District Missionary.
richlandsource.com
Lexington may not receive state funding for new elementary school until 2027
LEXINGTON — Superintendent Jeremy Secrist thought Lexington would have two new school buildings by now. Instead, officials are saying it may be four to six years before Lexington receives the state funding it needs to build its new, consolidated elementary school.
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
richlandsource.com
Cooper Enterprises announces promotion of David Grosse
SHELBY -- Cooper Enterprises, Inc. has announced the promotion of David Grosse to Director, Engineering effective Jan. 3. "David has over four years of experience with Cooper Enterprises, Inc. as Manager, Engineering," said Mike Murray, president of Cooper Enterprises. "David’s leadership has taken our engineering department to a highly functional level by training and implementing new multiple software programs which increased manufacturing productivity along with reduced engineering lead times for new and existing projects."
15-year-old killed in Erie County house fire
A 15-year-old has died following an early morning house fire Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 8.
