FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
KXAN
The domino effect behind the diabetic drug shortage that’s hitting Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN)– A nationwide diabetes drug shortage is now hitting Austin, according to experts. “We’re seeing a lot of shortages in a lot of the injectable diabetes medications,” said Rannon Ching, Pharmacist in Charge at Tarrytown Pharmacy. He and others said it does not have anything to...
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Round Rock, Pflugerville fire departments offer in-house training, certification process
New recruitment efforts by the Round Rock Fire Department and Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 are widening the applicant pool.
LIVE: Lawmaker proposing ‘biggest teacher pay raise in Texas history’
State Representative James Talarico is bringing forth a plan to give teachers in Texas the largest pay raise in state history.
Austin airport workers get bump in minimum wage
The City of Austin recently raised its minimum wage from $15 to $20 an hour.
Report: Texas cities see some rent relief, but costs still stubbornly high
Rent prices have cooled down some the last few months in some parts of Texas, but other cities are still at a high rate compared to last year as inflation remains high, according to the latest reports.
What could Austin’s I-35 ‘cap and stitch’ program look like?
The Austin Mobility Committee received an update Jan. 19 on the city's Our Future 35's Cap and Stitch program, which is being done in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion project near downtown.
Hays County school districts eligible for extra money for counselors
More counselors could be coming to school districts across Hays County. That's after the county approved American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with mental health in schools.
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
Fans raise $30K for Texas band after gear, instrument trailer stolen
Nearly two months after an Austin band's trailer full of instruments and gear was stolen, fans helped fundraise $30,000 to support the band on its road to recovery.
Local group ramps up for the first official count of Austin’s homeless population in three years
Austin’s Ending Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, is gearing up for its first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. Today volunteers gathered to make hygiene kits for the folks they will encounter during the count, called Point in Time (PIT), which is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
Affidavit: Man called 911 after deadly east Austin shooting
A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.
Community gathers for protest demanding to see video of Hays County inmate’s death
Protesters have three demands for the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
Waterloo Greenway phase two construction approved
The Confluence, formerly called Creek Delta, will continue the 35-acre Waterloo Greenway park and trail system along downtown Waller Creek. Construction will begin in Spring 2023 and is estimated to last 2-3 years.
APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.
