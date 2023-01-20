Austin’s Ending Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, is gearing up for its first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. Today volunteers gathered to make hygiene kits for the folks they will encounter during the count, called Point in Time (PIT), which is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO