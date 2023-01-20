Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Ramsay woman sentenced to prison on drug charges
BESSEMER, MI— A Gogebic County woman has been sentenced on drug delivery charges. Lynn Chapman, 41, of Ramsay was arrested last July in Bessemer Township and charged with two counts of delivery of meth and habitual offender, 2nd offense. She was sentenced Tuesday to 5 to 30 years in prison with credit for 187 days already served.
WJFW-TV
Manitowish Waters has new collections detailing moonshining and Al Capone in the Northwoods
MANITOWISH WATERS, WIS. (WJFW) - Of all the legendary Chicago-area gangsters, Al Capone is the most well-known. At a Hops and History event in Rhinelander, one local historian shared more on how Capone spent more time northern Wisconsin than previously thought. Over the years, accounts have uncovered Wisconsin's role in...
The Crumbling, Roofless High School & Remains of Paynesville: Ontonagon County, Michigan
Whatever you do, do not confuse the town of Paynesville with the town of Painesdale, two Michigan Upper Peninsula towns fifty-three miles apart. The residents in both places have been correcting out-of-towners for years and I’m sure they’re getting weary of it. I’ve already blurbed about Painesdale a...
Comments / 0