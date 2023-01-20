ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Go Birds! Cheer on the Eagles at the Playoff Pop-Up Bar in Philadelphia, PA

What's better than a local bar to watch the Eagles beat the Giants on Saturday? A TOTALLY Philadelphia Eagles pop-up bar!. Leave it to Tinsel in Center City Philly to transform into the most festive space we've ever seen to watch a football game. Think of this version of Tinsel as a giant Eagles altar where you can congregate with other Birds fans to celebrate your love for the team and root them on in Saturday's playoff game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?

After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers-Red Wings Preview: Motor City Meeting

Since their West coast trip to California, the Flyers have spent a lot more time at home. That has continued this week with a pair of games at Wells Fargo Center, and will continue early next week with two more games on home ice before heading into the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hart Makes Goal Line Save to Seal Flyers Win in Detroit

The goal for the Flyers has been to avoid back-to-back losses. On Saturday, Carter Hart made sure the Flyers didn't reach that mark. After allowing a goal with just 41 seconds remaining to cut the Flyers' lead to one, Hart made a save right along the goalline in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ

In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
South Jersey Group Looks to Fund New Ice Rink in EHT or Galloway

The future of the Atlantic City Skate Zone (formerly known as Flyers Skate Zone) is kind of up in the air. The indoor skating rink, which sits on North Albany Avenue - Route 40 - heading into Atlantic City has had a rocky few years. There have been rumors of a closing, and now there's a possibility the facility may shut down if the entire Bader Field parcel of land is sold for some sort of major development.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?

Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
PFF: Six Philadelphia Eagles Among NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has become a key member of the Eagles defensive line and is entering free agency at the end of the season. Hargrave, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the 2020 season, notched a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and has 23 of this 37.5 sacks in a Eagles uniform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Flyers Fight Back, But Fall to Jets

Before they could blink, the Flyers found themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. As they have done throughout the season, the Flyers didn't quit and clawed their way back into the game. But after making it a 3-3 game early in the third, the...
MIDWAY, PA
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
