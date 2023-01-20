Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
Related
Go Birds! Cheer on the Eagles at the Playoff Pop-Up Bar in Philadelphia, PA
What's better than a local bar to watch the Eagles beat the Giants on Saturday? A TOTALLY Philadelphia Eagles pop-up bar!. Leave it to Tinsel in Center City Philly to transform into the most festive space we've ever seen to watch a football game. Think of this version of Tinsel as a giant Eagles altar where you can congregate with other Birds fans to celebrate your love for the team and root them on in Saturday's playoff game.
Popular Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Pizza Spot Decides To Close Up Shop
One of my favorite pizza shops is closing its doors effective today, Jan. 22. One thing you always hate to see is a great local business closing for any reason, but according to a Facebook post by Tulipano Pizza & Char Grill in Egg Harbor Twp, food prices and lack of workers has taken its toll, forcing the family to close.
The 10 Best Atlantic City, NJ Area Sports Bars to Watch Eagles-Giants Game
For the first time in years, the New York Giants are good and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the NFL playoff on Saturday night at 8:15. So you're definitely looking for a place to watch the game. But where? There’s are plenty of options in the Atlantic City area to watch football with a few drinks.
New Italian Bistro Moving into Old Gaspare’s Spot in EHT, NJ
Back in Sept on 2022, the owners of the Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Twp. closed their doors for good after 45 years of tremendous food. Now a new Italian bistro will be taking over the space in Harbor Village. Driving by there on Saturday, a crew was out and it...
Vineland, NJ’s Pacheco Major Factor in Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Win
Isiah Pacheco, an NFL player in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was a major factor in the team advancing in the playoffs. Pacheco, who hails from Vineland, had a big game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday night, helping the Chiefs win by a score of 27-20. Give...
Flyers-Jets Preview: Taking Flight?
After a quick trip to Detroit, the Flyers are back on home ice on Sunday night. The team has won nine of their 12 games since returning from the holiday break, but has mostly had the benefit of facing teams in equal or lower position in the standings. That's about...
Flyers-Red Wings Preview: Motor City Meeting
Since their West coast trip to California, the Flyers have spent a lot more time at home. That has continued this week with a pair of games at Wells Fargo Center, and will continue early next week with two more games on home ice before heading into the All-Star break.
Hart Makes Goal Line Save to Seal Flyers Win in Detroit
The goal for the Flyers has been to avoid back-to-back losses. On Saturday, Carter Hart made sure the Flyers didn't reach that mark. After allowing a goal with just 41 seconds remaining to cut the Flyers' lead to one, Hart made a save right along the goalline in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Brigantine, NJ
In what has become a disturbing trend, another whale washed up on a South Jersey beach, this time in Brigantine. The 20-foot-long whale was found down by the north end of the city, about a mile from the seawall, which is technically state property. According to sources, the state plans...
Atlantic City, NJ’s Famous Formica Freitag Bakery Merges with Valenti’s to Take Their Goods to the Masses
Atlantic City bread from Formica Freitag Bakery is LEGENDARY. Now, the legend of Formica is growing stronger as it merges with another local bakery to take their goods to the masses. Formica Freitag Bakery announced this week they're merging with Valenti's Italian Bakery of Pleasantville. And that means more of...
South Jersey Group Looks to Fund New Ice Rink in EHT or Galloway
The future of the Atlantic City Skate Zone (formerly known as Flyers Skate Zone) is kind of up in the air. The indoor skating rink, which sits on North Albany Avenue - Route 40 - heading into Atlantic City has had a rocky few years. There have been rumors of a closing, and now there's a possibility the facility may shut down if the entire Bader Field parcel of land is sold for some sort of major development.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ: What Used to Be There?
Let's revisit some stores and restaurants that we can no longer go to in EHT. I was originally going to focus on putting a big blog together that revisited some old places in all of Egg Harbor Township, but once I found no shortage of things to write about in only the Cardiff area, I decided to focus on there.
PFF: Six Philadelphia Eagles Among NFL’s Top 2023 Free Agents
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has become a key member of the Eagles defensive line and is entering free agency at the end of the season. Hargrave, signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles before the 2020 season, notched a career-high 11 sacks in 2022 and has 23 of this 37.5 sacks in a Eagles uniform.
Flyers Fight Back, But Fall to Jets
Before they could blink, the Flyers found themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. As they have done throughout the season, the Flyers didn't quit and clawed their way back into the game. But after making it a 3-3 game early in the third, the...
Win Tickets to See Sarah Silverman in Atlantic City, NJ
The Sports Bash with Mike Gill has your chance to win two tickets to see comedian Sarah Silverman inside Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here. Sarah Silverman does it all from being...
Grayson’s Grades: Eagles vs. Giants (Division Playoffs)
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles dominated and embarrassed the New York Giants en route to a 38-7 blowout win. It was the third time the Eagles beat the Giants this season. The win propels the Eagles into the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2017 season. The...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
The Monopoly Connection That’s Still Alive in EHT and Mays Landing
We all know that the ultimate board game, Monopoly, is based on Atlantic City right?. It's got quite a history, in that a lot of the streets from the original board game are still around today. Some streets have changed names, others are no longer quite what they were "back...
Party Planning in Atlantic City? These 5 Airbnb Rentals are Crazy Extra
Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to invent something to celebrate this summer just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City. We've found some of the coolest spaces Airbnb has to offer that...
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0