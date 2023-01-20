ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
A.V. Club

The whole Girls Trip cast is returning for a Ghana-set sequel

One thing about real friends: even if you piss yourself while suspended in a harness above a street party, they’ll invite you along to the next big vacation. The four lifelong best friends at the center of hit comedy Girls Trip are no exception to this rule, as a newly-confirmed sequel gives them a chance to prove their ride-or-die mettle.
A.V. Club

Ted Sarandos insists that Netflix has “never canceled a successful show”

Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings stepped down from the company a few days ago, but as we noted when the news broke, that shouldn’t impact regular people too much because the company’s other co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, is the one who usually goes in front of the public and says wild stuff. And, well, he’s done it again!
A.V. Club

Cate Blanchett muses giving up the whole acting thing to spend time gardening

As Cate Blanchett wraps up press on Todd Field’s TÁR, the 53-year-old actor is still processing her time playing Lydia Tár, and is apparently considering life in retirement following her fruitful acting career. “I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of...
A.V. Club

Well, at least Mitch Winehouse is happy with the Back To Black biopic

Does father know best? Mitch Winehouse’s critics would probably disagree. Production on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has begun, and fans have taken issue with the images that have circulated so far. Yet Mitch—who, as both a parent and administrator of his late daughter’s estate, gave the film his full support—has no issue with the movie so far.
A.V. Club

Violent Night 2

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, we’re telling you: Santa Claus will kill you. At least the Santa Claus played by David Harbour in the surprise holiday smash Violent Night will. Unfortunately for terrorist grinches looking to disrupt Christmas with their Christmas-stealing ways, those rules continue to apply. Per The Wrap, director Tommy Wirkola confirmed that he was toiling away at a sequel.
A.V. Club

Beyoncé returns to the stage with a perplexing set at a controversial venue

On Friday, it was revealed Beyoncé would perform live for the first time in four years, marking her first performance following the release of her 2022 album, Renaissance. Bubbling excitement from fans soon turned into confusion and scorn, as the Saturday set heralded the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal. From the venue to the setlist, Beyoncé’s return devolved into a head-scratching affair rather than a triumph.
A.V. Club

House Of The Dragon

Move over, deer in headlights: We’ve got a new expression to convey “an almost paralyzed level of shock at some overpowering oncoming horror,” and it turns out that it’s “Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke being asked if she’s watched House Of The Dragon yet.”
A.V. Club

Jason Momoa tempts the gods, says he'll "always be Aquaman"

In much the same tone of voice that we imagine people using while walking around in thunderstorms holding big metal sticks, yelling “Lightning’s got nothing on me!” Jason Momoa loudly declared to a crowd at Sundance today that “I’ll always be Aquaman.” Momoa made the statement while talking up the new documentary he’s at the festival to promote—environmental doc Deep Rising, which Momoa narrates—but also amidst increasingly looming questions about the DC Films franchise, which has been jettisoning Supermen and other superheroes at velocity of late.

Comments / 0

Community Policy