Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Wrestling: Flathead wins back-to-back championships at AA duals
GREAT FALLS — Kalispell Flathead, the defending champions, started their day against Bozeman and had no troubles as they took down the hawks 42-30 to advance to the quarterfinals. There is where they met Belgrade, who dominated their first round matchup against Helena with a 54-15 victory. The Panthers gave Flathead a bit more of a challenge but they fell short as the Braves took a 42-30 win, advancing to the semifinals against Great Falls High.
Libby speech and debate team prepares for divisional competition
The Libby Loggers were in Whitefish on Jan. 14 for the last regular speech and debate meet of the season and every competing student placed in the top 10 in at least one event. Next week the team will be competing in the divisional tournament in Columbia Falls. The state competition will be held in Sydney at the end of the month. Libby High School has about 10 kids in the program now, according to coach Kim Lee. “It’s a really interesting mix this year,” Lee said. “The team has great kids this year.” There are only two seniors, one who’s...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo
Robert Carmen “Bob” Marozzo of Libby, Montana, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023 in Kalispell, Montana, at the age of 74. At his request, he was surrounded by family and a close friend as he peacefully took his last breath, ready to join Maria in heaven. Bob was born April 28, 1948, in Havre, Montana, to Carmen Arthur and Rosanne (Mischkot) Marozzo. He grew up in the Flathead Valley attending grade school in Evergreen and graduating from Flathead High School in 1967. As an only child, “Bobby” was adored by his parents and surrounded by loving family and friends throughout his childhood....
Albert J. Fantozzi
Albert J. Fantozzi, 84, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Libby. He was born to Corrado “Topsy” and Anna (Cada) Fantozzi on June 24, 1938, in Ural, Montana. When Al was two, the family moved to Libby and purchased a home on Cedar Street. After attending Libby High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany, until being honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his return home, he started work at J. Neils Lumber Company as a millworker. Al was known for his hard work ethic and big smile to everyone who knew him. In 1969, he...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Missoula, Kalispell Firehouse Subs helping firefighter, family
Firehouse Subs in Missoula and Kalispell hosted an event to help support a Kalispell firefighter and his family.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Lawmaker Introduces Library Funding Bill
A new measure working its way through the state legislature seeks to increase funding for all eligible public libraries across Montana, even if the bill won’t benefit those in its sponsor’s own district. Introduced by Courtenay Sprunger, R-Kalispell, House Bill 91 would raise ImagineIF Libraries’ state funding level...
Author to present mountain goat program in Libby
Friends of Scotchman Peaks is excited to host wildlife biologist and award-winning author Bruce Smith on his fun and educational nationwide book tour. Smith will present "Can Kids Save a Glacier?" at the Lincoln County Library in Libby at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Smith will do a family book reading from his Legend Keeper series titled, “Can Kids Save a Glacier?”. The Legend Keepers series intertwine the antics of Buddy, an orphaned mountain goat kid, with detailed, engaging scientific information, written to engage young readers. The books are written for middle-grade readers, their families, and anyone who wants to feel like a...
Larry Winston Watt
Larry Winston Watt, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Libby Care Center in Libby. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are made by Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Columbia Falls man accused of fentanyl possession
The case involving a Columbia Falls man accused of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the Eureka area last summer is going to trial. Alexandr Shestak, 53, was charged with two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment on Oct. 31. Shestak, who posted $10,000 bond on Sept. 26, appeared on video at the time with his son assisting him because the defendant primarily speaks Russian. Shestak then had a hearing on Dec. 19 to determine if his case would go...
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
Flathead Beacon
FVCC To Host National Geographic Event About Recovery of Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park
An upcoming National Geographic Live event at Flathead Valley Community College’s new Wachholz College Center will bring to Kalispell an award-winning filmmaker with Montana ties to discuss the story of a national park in Mozambique that has continued to rebound after a prolonged civil war left the local wildlife population decimated.
Ronald Bruce Carter
Ron Carter, 71, long-time resident of Libby who was a builder, inventor, sign painter and artist, passed away after a heart attack on Oct. 21, 2021. Ron was born in Minnesota and graduated from Libby High School in 1968. His high school classmates voted him Most Likely to Succeed. He received a Small School Talent Search scholarship from the University of Chicago and he graduated in 1972 with a BA in Sociology. He lived in California after college pursuing a dream to draw and publish underground comics. He joined VISTA in 1973 and moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska, where he...
Ronald R. Hamel
Ronald R. Hamel passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with cancer at his home in Troy, Montana. He was born to Adlard and Auroa Hamel in Libby, Montana, on Feb. 3, 1945. Ron worked for St. Regis and Champion International in the Libby sawmill for 30 years before starting with the BNSF Railway for the last 14 years of his career. On Aug. 21, 1971, he married Rita Tyler of Noxon, Montana. They had a son, Lance and a daughter, Draya. Ron loved his family, extended camping trips at Spar Lake, and the Koocanusa Marina. He...
Legals for January, 20 2023
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAN C. BUSBY AKA RED BUSBY AKA DANIEL BUSBY, Deceased Cause No. DP-22-108 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Maureen Kolodziej, Person al Representative, return receipt requested, PO Box 1630, Thompson Falle, MT 59873, or filed with the Clerk of...
James W. Long
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, James W. Long, 55, beloved father, brother, and friend passed away. Jim was a painter by profession, but was active in all types of construction throughout his life. He had a love for all people. When you walked into a room where Jim was, he would be among the first to greet you, and strike up a conversation. His distinct laugh was infectious and filled any room. In recent years, Jim moved back to Libby, Montana, to be closer to his son and grandchildren, Chris Goucher, and his family. He enjoyed their company and watching his...
Cascade Co. judge upholds jury’s $36.5 million decision in asbestos case
A Montana judge recently upheld a Cascade County’s jury verdict of more than $30 million in damages against an insurance company that conspired with a Libby-based asbestos mining company to conceal the extent of the dangers workers faced as they mined the material that would be used in many settings from garden fertilizer to housing insulation. Ralph V. Hutt, who worked for the W.R. Grace Company in Libby for about 18 months beginning in 1967, successfully sued Maryland Casualty Company, winning $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive fines. Cascade County District Court Judge John W. Parker railed...
Eureka man headed to trial on strangulation charge
A northwest Montana man accused of violently assaulting his wife last year is headed for trial after a recent court hearing. William Timothy Teeple, 43, appeared with his public defender, Scott B. Johnson, on Dec. 19 for a hearing to determine if his case would go to trial. Johnson confirmed it would to Lincoln County District Judge Matt Cuffe, who set the matter for a 2-day trial. Teeple remains lodged in the county jail. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. Oct. 31 to one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member and two misdemeanors, including assault with a bodily...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Officials Temporarily Close Gazebo in Depot Park
In response to health and safety concerns, Kalispell city officials temporarily closed the gazebo in Depot Park on Wednesday morning, a location that homeless individuals have continuously occupied for the past several months during its daytime hours. While the park is still open for public use, city officials have blocked...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
851
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0