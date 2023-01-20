The Libby Loggers were in Whitefish on Jan. 14 for the last regular speech and debate meet of the season and every competing student placed in the top 10 in at least one event. Next week the team will be competing in the divisional tournament in Columbia Falls. The state competition will be held in Sydney at the end of the month. Libby High School has about 10 kids in the program now, according to coach Kim Lee. “It’s a really interesting mix this year,” Lee said. “The team has great kids this year.” There are only two seniors, one who’s...

LIBBY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO