The Indiana men's basketball team is trending up this week after winning its third-straight game and getting back to .500 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers fell just outside of the Associated Press Top-25 rankings this week, receiving the second-most votes (61) among teams not placing inside the top-25. Monday's update marks the 11th week this season that Indiana has been ranked or receiving votes. Last week was the only AP Top-25 poll in which IU did not receive a single vote.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO