Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
Indiana basketball falls just outside AP Top-25 rankings, 2nd in receiving votes
The Indiana men's basketball team is trending up this week after winning its third-straight game and getting back to .500 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers fell just outside of the Associated Press Top-25 rankings this week, receiving the second-most votes (61) among teams not placing inside the top-25. Monday's update marks the 11th week this season that Indiana has been ranked or receiving votes. Last week was the only AP Top-25 poll in which IU did not receive a single vote.
Illini add Ball State transfer QB John Paddock as walk-on
Illinois football has added Ball State transfer quarterback John Paddock as a walk-on, Illini Inquirer can confirm via multiple sources. Max Olson of The Athletic first reported the news. Paddock has joined the team for the spring semester. Paddock, a sixth-year senior, started for Ball State last season and completed...
Injury update: Illini wing Luke Goode getting closer to full return to 5-on-5 practice
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood is hopeful sophomore wing Luke Goode will return fully to practice before the end of the month. Goode has not yet played this season after suffering a foot injury in a preseason closed scrimmage against Kansas in October. Though he has not yet returned to full five-on-five practices, Goode has been participating in one-on-one and two-on-two workouts.
Indiana basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis generates buzz in win over Michigan State
Jackson-Davis had plenty of help. Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates scorched the nets from the outside, combining to score 34 points on 8-of-9 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. And while Race Thompson did not score any points or grab any rebounds, the Hoosiers were happy to welcome back their veteran big man after a four-game absence due to injury.
Backcourt foul trouble 'a big turning point' in Michigan State's loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After watching his Michigan State team sputter in the opening stages of the previous two games against Purdue and Rutgers, coach Tom Izzo made starting strong a top priority in Sunday’s visit to Indiana. The Hall of Famer clearly found the right messaging to drive his point home.
Rival Reaction: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks Indiana's 82-69 win
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had plenty to say about his team, the Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates, and more as Indiana beat the Spartans, 82-69.
