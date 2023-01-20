ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) battle the Orlando Magic (16-28) Friday. Tip from Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pelicans lost 124-98 to the Miami Heat at home Wednesday, failing to cover as 3.5-point underdogs. New Orleans is 22-23 against the spread (ATS) on the season but is just 1-3 ATS over its last 4 games. The Pelicans rank 9th in the league in field goal percentage (48.1%).

The Magic lost 119-116 to the Denver Nuggets Sunday, covering as an 11-point road underdog. Orlando is 24-19-1 ATS on the season and 10-12 straight up at home. It has covered 4 of its last 5 games, all of which were on the road. Orlando is ranked 16th in the league in opponents’ field goal percentage (47.3%).

Pelicans at Magic odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:13 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Pelicans -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Magic +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pelicans -1.5 (-108) | Magic +1.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Pelicans at Magic key injuries

Pelicans

  • F Brandon Ingram (toe) out
  • F Herbert Jones (back) questionable
  • F Naji Marshall (toe) questionable
  • F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

Magic

  • G Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pelicans at Magic picks and predictions

Prediction

Magic 115, Pelicans 112

PASS.

The Magic have had two 1-point losses this season. Take the point on the spread.

BET ORLANDO +1.5 (-105).

The Magic play better at home and have been playing better basketball than the Pelicans lately. Orlando is 5-2 ATS over its last 7 games and is 13-9 ATS at home.

The Magic are far healthier than the Pelicans which is a key reason the Pels have struggled lately. They are 9-13 ATS on the road and just 3-7 ATS over their last 10 games.

A pivotal strength for New Orleans has been its length and 3-point defense, ranking No. 1 in opponents’ 3-point percentage, but Orlando shoots the 24th-most attempts from deep. That will be neutralized, and considering the other trends, back ORLANDO +1.5 (-105).

LEAN UNDER 228.5 (-115).

Both teams rank in the top 3 in opponents’ 3-point shooting percentage, suggesting fewer points could be scored.

New Orleans is 1-2 O/U in its last 3 games. The Magic are 2-3 O/U in their last 5 and 1-2 O/U in their last 2.

