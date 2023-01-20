Read full article on original website
Well Known South Carolina City Named A Most Popular Travel Destination By TripAdvisor
Are you looking to plan your summer vacation? It’s never too early. Or maybe you’re still in the spring planning mode- I definitely am. If you are unsure where you want to visit, consulting TripAdvisor is a great place to start. The vacation rating platform recently released its Best of The Best awards for 2023. One of the categories they published is the most popular travel destination in the United States. There are some great vacation hotspots on this list- some you’d expect, and others that are a little surprising. And it was great to see a South Carolina travel destination getting some national recognition from TripAdvisor.
North Carolina City Named A Trip Advisor Best of The Best Food Destination
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a North Carolina city made the top 10 as one of the best of the best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
Actor Chris Pratt Visits South Carolina Restaurant For a Bite to Eat
Were you in South Carolina over the weekend? If so, you may have missed a fun opportunity. Actor Chris Pratt was in the Carolinas and stopped at one eatery for a quick bite to eat. The Jurassic World actor stopped by a Greenville restaurant for a quick meal on Sunday. How cool is that?
9 Peculiar Roadside Attractions You’ll Find In North Carolina
There’s something just so American about roadside attractions. We’ve all been on the family road trip and seen the gimmicky roadside attractions they hope you’ll stop at. No matter what part of the country you are traveling through you will find these tourist traps on backroads. I’m sorry to admit I have never stopped, even though there are a lot of rather interesting roadside attractions in North Carolina. I did drive by one mentioned on the list, in Thomasville, on my way to a dance competition years ago. Couples were taking prom photos in front of a giant chair. That memory has stuck with me for years!
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
There are many great restaurants in South Carolina but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.
Dog Walkers In North Carolina Make More Than Most Any Other State
We love our dogs in North Carolina so this makes sense. Dog walkers in North Carolina make more money than in almost any other state. This is something to think about if you are looking to make some serious money. Dog walkers hourly on average make $25.23 cents per hour...
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
21 Charming Small Towns in South Carolina You Need to Visit (2023)
There’s a feeling of something rich about South Carolina. Its weather is seamlessly pleasant all year round, a patch of the country that you can return to whenever it calls. Charleston on the coast is a historic blend of pastel-colored buildings and rich culture, Colombia a city that brims with Southern charm.
These are the 44 worst rated SC nursing homes, according to the federal government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more nursing home care grows — but currently for South Carolina, quality varies among such facilities. Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
Where Are The Best Thrift Shops in South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
If you're in search of a quick and spooky getaway, then add this small Arizona town to your travel list. I know what you might be thinking: Arizona? That sounds pretty boring, right? Well you would be wrong!. This is Bisbee, Arizona where once upon a time it was a...
