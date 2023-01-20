ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to authorities, the investigation began on Jan. 13 when RCSD received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

