wach.com
Accused serial rapist connected to multiple incidents in Columbia arrested
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a man over the weekend who's accused of raping numerous woman in the Columbia area during a two-year span, with most incidents happening in the past few months. Sheriff Leon Lott said during Monday's press conference that the suspect,...
WRDW-TV
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
WIS-TV
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
Attorney urges Richland County to release control of jail to Sheriff Leon Lott
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Videos from inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been floating around on social media showing overflowing sewage in dorms and undercooked food. An inmate shared their experience from inside the jail. "We are citizens and we shouldn't be treated less than citizens because we have...
WIS-TV
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
coladaily.com
One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies are investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to authorities, the investigation began on Jan. 13 when RCSD received a report from jail staff about an assault on an officer that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
Sheriff seeks help identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
WIS-TV
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage Lane. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and the 2008 Nissan 350Z...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
Coroner: Juvenile dies in Darlington County shooting on Syracuse Street
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday afternoon, Darlington County deputies were on the scene of a shooting that killed one juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the area of Syracuse Street in the Darlington area, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said. The name of the juvenile killed has not yet […]
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
