ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXzqM_0kLTOFRa00

The New York Knicks (25-21) battle the Atlanta Hawks (23-22) Friday with tip from State Farm Arena set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 in a primetime showdown Wednesday, covering as a 2.5-point road underdog. Atlanta has covered 3 in a row yet is 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last 10. The Hawks are 12-9 straight up at home. Their offense ranks 10th in points per game (115.4).

The Knicks lost to the Washington Wizards 116-105 Wednesday, failing to cover as a 5.5-point home favorite. New York is 24-20-2 ATS on the season and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games. It is 14-8 straight up on the road. The Knicks’ defense ranks 2nd in the league in opponents’ FG percentage (44.9%).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Knicks at Hawks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:29 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Knicks +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Hawks -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Knicks +2.5 (-108) | Hawks -2.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Knicks at Hawks key injuries

Knicks

  • C Mitchell Robinson (thumb) out

Hawks

  • G Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable
  • G Trae Young (ankle) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Knicks at Hawks picks and predictions

Prediction

Hawks 118, Knicks 114

PASS.

Considering the value difference between the moneyline and spread, I’d back the Hawks and give the points here.

BET HAWKS -2.5 (-112).

The Knicks are 4-4 straight up without Robinson, with all their losses coming by double figures and only 1 win by that amount. The absence of Robinson will make C Clint Capela more effective.

While New York will do its best to exploit Young, G Dejounte Murray and F De’Andre Hunter will likely stick G Jalen Brunson and F RJ Barrett. The defensive abilities Atlanta has there should slow down the Knicks’ key weapons.

The Knicks are also 0-2 ATS in their last 2 while Atlanta is surging, covering 3 in a row and winning 4 in a row. At home, back the HAWKS -2.5 (-112).

LEAN OVER 229.5 (-115).

The Hawks have gone Over in 2 straight, scoring at least 120 in each of those games. They are 25-20 O/U this season. The Knicks are 23-22-1, so both teams have been better at hitting the projected Over. New York is 4-3-1 O/U in its last 8 games.

Both teams are averaging over 114 points per game this season. The Hawks rank 9th in the NBA in pace and should push the tempo at home against a rival. Back the OVER 228.5 (-105).

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Nets’ Jacque Vaughn ‘looking forward’ to injury update from Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant got hurt on Jan. 8 in Miami and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL the next morning, the Nets said he would be evaluated in two weeks.  With the Nets flying cross-country following their victory over the defending-champion Warriors, no update was expected Monday. There could be more clarity at Tuesday’s practice.  For his part, coach Jacque Vaughn said he has given his star player his space during his rehab process.  “Yeah, I really kind of said in two weeks let me know something,” Vaughn said. “So besides that, haven’t asked for update and I’m looking forward to the two-week...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame forward Sam Brunelle suspended for reunion game

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame fans hoping to watch former Irish forward Sam Brunelle this weekend will be disappointed. Brunelle, who transferred to Virginia for this season after three years with the Irish, has been suspended for the Cavaliers’ Sunday game in South Bend. That’s because she was ejected from Thursday’s game against Florida State after committing a “fighting foul”. Take a look at the moment in question and judge for yourself:
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly interested in dropping 2028 pick protections owed Spurs for Jakob Poeltl trade

As we hear more rumbles around the league about what teams might be up to, some intel on the trade situation of San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl is making the rounds in a recent article by Spurs Talk’s LJ Ellis. The Celtics, who have been tied to Poeltl by several reports, most recently the Athletic’s Shams Charania, are reportedly including “a completely unprotected 2028 first round pick.”
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Early Steelers big board

As the NFL season winds down, we turn out attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason including the 2023 NFL draft. Before the draft season gets into full swing, here is our early Steelers big board for the Steelers top draft needs. These top fives are based on the most realistic options that will be on the board for the Steelers so no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter but we understand they are the best at edge rusher and defensive tackle respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Joey Porter Jr. fits with NFC North teams

In what seems like every year anymore, Joey Porter Jr. is a Penn State player who will hear his name in the first round of April’s NFL draft. The Nittany Lion cornerback had been receiving draft hype prior to the season and then after 12 games this year he cemented his status as a top prospect. Porter Jr. was targeted heavily to start the year against Purdue in Week 1 but since then it seemed teams figured out it was best to avoid him. This of course created opportunities for other members of the defense which was a unit that as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Jericho Sims has career night despite loss to Hawks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims was given the starting nod in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson on Friday, and he did not disappoint. The second-year big out of Texas scored 12 points (new career-high), snagged eight rebounds, swiped two steals, and shot a perfect 6/6 from the field in his first start since Nov. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy