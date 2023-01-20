Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan County High School Basketball Standings: January 22nd, 2023
These are the standings as of January 22nd, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are on Friday, January 27th at home vs. Natrona and Saturday, January 28th at Worland. Tongue River’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 26th...
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming Results: January 20, 2023
The Bronc swimmers and divers were victorious in a home dual vs. Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled swim meet is on Tuesday, January 24th at home vs. Campbell County and Thunder Basin. It’s the last home swim meet of the season. Sheridan 107 Kelly Walsh 69.
Comments / 0