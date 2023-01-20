These are the standings as of January 22nd, and how they pertain to Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River and Arvada-Clearmont. Sheridan’s next scheduled games are on Friday, January 27th at home vs. Natrona and Saturday, January 28th at Worland. Tongue River’s next scheduled games are on Thursday, January 26th...

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO