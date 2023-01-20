“We’re just simply making sure that nobody is left out” new bill will expand Florida’s private school voucher program

Read full article on original website
DeSantis promises to ‘protect’ teachers from discipline for following state law
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz laid out new legislative priorities for Florida's schools.
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
WPTV
South Florida lawmaker proposes changes to state NIL law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida lawmaker has filed a bill that would expand upon the state's name, image and likeness law for college student-athletes. The bill, filed earlier this month by Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, would permit a university or college to have more involvement in the process and remove the "cause compensation" language from the current law.
islandernews.com
Environmentalists applaud DeSantis commitment of $3.5 billion for Everglades protection and improved water quality
If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for the Presidency in 2024, he may have secured some political points with Florida's environmentalists and Everglades Park preservation advocates. Last week, DeSantis started delivering on one of his re-election campaign promises to protect Florida's environment and water quality by committing a $3.5 billion...
islandernews.com
🔴 7 Florida Cities Headed for a Housing Crisis (and alternatives!!)
In this video, we review a study ranking the top 7 overall Florida markets poised for a potential real estate crash. I discuss mortgage default forecasts, vacancy rates, and much more! Multiple recent reports are showing that there are 7 Florida cities that are headed for a housing crisis. Pembroke Pines FL, Hollywood FL, Jacksonville FL, Miami FL, Gainesville FL, Fort Lauderdale FL, and Orlando FL.
Marconews.com
Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us
These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida to Receive $500 Million in Hurricane Recovery Funding
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced that the Sunshine State would be receiving $500 Million in funding to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Governor also reiterated that such a substantial amount of money had been dedicated to hurricane relief so quickly. “There’s been no major hurricane in Florida’s history where up to this point, 112 days after, that even one dollar had been obligated,” DeSantis said.
Florida secretary of state touts new voting restrictions as ‘gold standard’ of ‘election integrity’
Critics argue the changes were designed to suppress voting by minorities and Democrats.
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
blackchronicle.com
‘There is no plan. There’s nothing’: Florida Democrats in despair over future
More than two months after enduring humbling midterm losses, Democrats in Florida are in a state of dysfunction, with no clear chief, infrastructure, or consensus for rebuilding, based on interviews with greater than a dozen organizers, former lawmakers, donors and different leaders. These elements have compounded their worries about Democrats...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
floridabulldog.org
Fifty years after Roe, Florida targets abortion pill; Women’s health care options dwindle
New Florida laws threaten pharmacists and doctors by treating abortion pills like contraband and penalizing their use outside strict limits. Florida has been an oasis for women from neighboring anti-abortion states seeking medical procedures to safely end their pregnancies, but that was before last year’s sea change in reproductive rights. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, decided 50 years ago today.
Independent Florida Alligator
The threat of DeSantis’ transphobic memo
I came out as transgender in 2015, at just 11 years old. Then, there was minimal discussion of transgender individuals — especially transgender youth — in the media as compared to today. When I came out to my friends and family, I was the first transgender child many...
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Democrats say debt ceiling talks must not threaten Social Security, Medicare
As Republicans in Washington push for spending cuts, Florida Democrats say seniors need to watch out. At a press conference on Social Security and Medicare, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz argued the programs face a threat — and so does Florida. The Weston Democrat said Republicans want to cut...
Florida's tropical climate, population demographics and fraudulent claims drive up car insurance costs
MIAMI, FL. - Car insurance is an integral part of life in Florida, and premiums are higher than anywhere else in the country. Although there are several possible causes, let us examine some of the most common factors contributing to the high cost of car insurance in Florida.
flkeysnews.com
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Phys.org
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
