ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

T-Mobile breached by hackers as 37 million customers impacted

By Luke Barr, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Fp5z_0kLTNVMB00

NEW YORK — T-Mobile says they discovered a "bad actor" was taking information through a single application, according to an SEC filing by the company this week.

"The preliminary result from our investigation indicates that the bad actor(s) obtained data from this API for approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts, though many of these accounts did not include the full data set," the SEC filing dated Jan. 19 says.

The wireless giant is facing the second major breach in as many years. They said the activity started on Nov. 25 and they notified the proper agencies when they discovered the hack on Jan. 5, 2023.

"We are continuing to diligently investigate the unauthorized activity," T-Mobile said. "In addition, we have notified certain federal agencies about the incident, and we are concurrently working with law enforcement. Additionally, we have begun notifying customers whose information may have been obtained by the bad actor in accordance with applicable state and federal requirements."

The company said they were able to trace the identity of the activity and stop it.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has previously warned of major hacks occurring on or around holidays -- and it would appear this started around Thanksgiving.

The company says the most sensitive customer data wasn't taken but some personal information was.

"The API abused by the bad actor does not provide access to any customer payment card information (PCI), social security numbers/tax IDs, driver’s license or other government ID numbers, passwords/PINs or other financial account information, so none of this information was exposed. Rather, the impacted API is only able to provide a limited set of customer account data, including name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features."

After the first hack, the company says they went through extensive cybersecurity measures.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DOJ sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws

The Justice Department and several states filed suit Tuesday against Google, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws “for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products.”. In the complaint, the DOJ and the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia, accused Google...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws. The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.
WHIO Dayton

Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed's drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don't seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth.
WHIO Dayton

Justice Dept. sue Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and several states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition. The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors’ products.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally

3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: FDA asks panel to ok plan for annual COVID-19 booster shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing that adults get a yearly shot of the latest COVID-19 vaccine, the agency announced Monday. The agency asked its panel of external advisers – the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) – to consider retiring the original vaccines and using the bivalent vaccine approved last fall for primary and booster shots, according to briefing documents published on Monday.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy