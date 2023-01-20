Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USADiana RusFort Mill, SC
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Related
kiss951.com
Dog Walkers In North Carolina Make More Than Most Any Other State
We love our dogs in North Carolina so this makes sense. Dog walkers in North Carolina make more money than in almost any other state. This is something to think about if you are looking to make some serious money. Dog walkers hourly on average make $25.23 cents per hour...
kiss951.com
Well Known South Carolina City Named A Most Popular Travel Destination By TripAdvisor
Are you looking to plan your summer vacation? It’s never too early. Or maybe you’re still in the spring planning mode- I definitely am. If you are unsure where you want to visit, consulting TripAdvisor is a great place to start. The vacation rating platform recently released its Best of The Best awards for 2023. One of the categories they published is the most popular travel destination in the United States. There are some great vacation hotspots on this list- some you’d expect, and others that are a little surprising. And it was great to see a South Carolina travel destination getting some national recognition from TripAdvisor.
kiss951.com
Actor Chris Pratt Visits South Carolina Restaurant For a Bite to Eat
Were you in South Carolina over the weekend? If so, you may have missed a fun opportunity. Actor Chris Pratt was in the Carolinas and stopped at one eatery for a quick bite to eat. The Jurassic World actor stopped by a Greenville restaurant for a quick meal on Sunday. How cool is that?
kiss951.com
9 Peculiar Roadside Attractions You’ll Find In North Carolina
There’s something just so American about roadside attractions. We’ve all been on the family road trip and seen the gimmicky roadside attractions they hope you’ll stop at. No matter what part of the country you are traveling through you will find these tourist traps on backroads. I’m sorry to admit I have never stopped, even though there are a lot of rather interesting roadside attractions in North Carolina. I did drive by one mentioned on the list, in Thomasville, on my way to a dance competition years ago. Couples were taking prom photos in front of a giant chair. That memory has stuck with me for years!
kiss951.com
10-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Feeding Elderly With ‘Lunchboxes of Love’
When 10-year-old Kalona Fewell heard that her community had high rates of food insecurity, she wanted to do something to help. Now the Greensboro, North Carolina girl is helping to fight that insecurity with “Lunchboxes of Love,” and she chose to concentrate her efforts on the elderly. According...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named A Trip Advisor Best of The Best Food Destination
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a North Carolina city made the top 10 as one of the best of the best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
ednc.org
Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’
Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
onekindesign.com
Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina
Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
macaronikid.com
2023 NC/SC Beach Guide! Family Friendly Beaches Near Charlotte
With more than 3,000 miles of tidal coastline between both North and South Carolina, there's no wonder that our beaches attract visitors from all over the country. But which beaches are best for families? That's an age-old question and we hope that you agree!. North Carolina. Carolina Beach is a...
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
WXII 12
N.C. woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when she...
WLTX.com
South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win
FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit. The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his...
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
kiss951.com
School Choice Week Starts Today For Charlotte North Carolina
Starting today is School Choice Week in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be more than 250 celebrations for parents to choose a school for their child. Schools include traditional public schools, charter, private, public magnet, and even online, and home education options. North Carolina parents are encouraged to explore all the options at schoolchoiceweek.com. As parents, we want access to the best education for our children, and this week is our time to investigate. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. National School Choice Week inspires us as parents to discover new options from January 22-28, 2023. See all the options for events in Charlotte, North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Get Free Fro Yo in North Carolina For National Frozen Yogurt Day
Get free fro yo in North Carolina for national frozen yogurt day. We are here for it! It’s all thanks in part to TCBY , the “world’s original and most iconic frozen yogurt brand” in celebration of National Frozen Yogurt Day on Monday February 6th. TCBY...
Comments / 10