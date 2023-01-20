Read full article on original website
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
Man pleads guilty to involvement in 2020 Wilmington Mother’s Day murder
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local gang member who murdered a rival on Mother’s Day in 2020 will serve up to 22.6 years in prison after entering a guilty plea on Monday. The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office says Dequan Mullins, 21, fired multiple shots...
Bladenboro Police searching for suspect in alleged store break-in
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person they say broke into a store on Monday. The break-in was reported at the Fast Mart Convenience Store along W. Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. Police say any information about the suspect’s identity can be...
Death penalty hearing underway for man found guilty in 2016 murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A death penalty hearing is officially underway for a man found guilty of a 2016 murder. On Wednesday, January 18, a jury found James Edward McKamey guilty of first degree murder of Carol Greer. Along with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Former sergeant files lawsuit, claims he was terminated from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office over race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former sergeant is suing the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, former Sheriff Jody Greene, and current Sheriff Bill Rogers. Melvin Campbell is claiming Jody Greene fired him in January 2019 because of his race. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, shortly...
Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
New Hanover County Commissioners discuss homelessness issue
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Homelessness in Wilmington has become a topic of discussion over the past few years, with many ready to see some changes regarding it. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners discussed a number of topics at their Monday meeting. One of the biggest issues on...
Port City Trolley resumes usual route along Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following the completion of months-long construction along portions of Front Street, traffic recently resumed. That includes access for the Port City Trolley, previously blocked by the work. The Trolley has now resumed its usual schedule and will no longer detour around the Front Street construction...
NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
Local archaeologists dig for more of Wilmington’s past
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A local non-profit made up of professional archaeologists, historians, and private citizens continue to discover more of Downtown Wilmington’s past. Public Archaelogy Corps has been digging at a site on Front Street between Henderson and Quince Alley every other Saturday for two years now. Everything...
Wilmington hosting public open house discussing pedestrian plan ‘Walk Wilmington’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is updating its citywide pedestrian plan, called Walk Wilmington. This is an update to a 2009 pedestrian plan of the same name. In preparation for the change, the City of Wilmington is holding two open house meetings. The first meeting is being held January...
WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
Wilmington Elks Lodge hosts Crystal and Craft Faire
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Elks Lodge 532 in Wilmington hosted a “Craft and Crystal Faire” over the weekend that had a little something for every body. Over 50 crafters & vendors presented an exciting variety of creative items from décor & gifts to collectibles & one-of-a-kind finds.
American Legion hosts 9th Annual Chili Cook Off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The American Legion of Post 10 in Wilmington hosted one of its most popular events this weekend. It’s bragging rights for the ones making the chili, and a good deal for people who love chili. There were 11 rounds of chili samples for everyone to try.
Annual TreeFest kicks off in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th annual TreeFest officially kicked off on Friday, January 20, at Independence Mall. Tree fest began in 1997, after hurricanes Bertha and Fran destroyed trees in the area. Those who come out can grab up to five free seedlings per household. More than 4,600...
