WGAL
Police in Dauphin County search for missing 16-year-old girl
Police in Dauphin County are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. It's believed that Katera Geyer, of Penbrook, is still in the Harrisburg area and is likely staying with an unknown friend or acquaintance. Geyer is a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 4...
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
abc27.com
Juvenile charged after $1,100 in damage done at Lancaster County park
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A juvenile has been charged and three others were referred to an offenders program following a vandalism investigation in Lancaster County. According to Quarryville Police, the four juveniles are allegedly responsible for over $1,100 in damage caused at Huffnagle Park in August 2022. Police say...
4 men fined for spraying deer urine on woman at central Pa. Walmart: state police
A group of men sprayed deer urine on a woman in the parking lot of an Adams County Walmart, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Walmart on the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg. Brian James, 18; Colby...
State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins. Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were […]
abc27.com
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
2 Hurt After DUI Bus Driver Hits Tractor-Trailer Parked Illegally On Rt. 78: State Police
An intoxicated bus driver fell asleep before hitting an illegally parked tractor-trailer that then struck the driver standing next to it on Route 78 Friday morning, state police said. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near milepost 48.3 in Upper Macungie Township just after 8:45 a.m., according to a...
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing York County teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
Police say 15-year-old killed in shooting in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE-- A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday evening in Baltimore County, police say.Officers responded to the unit block of Shadwell Court in Milford Mill shortly after 9 p.m. for for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was then taken to an area hospital where he died.This incident is currently under investigation."There is nothing more heartbreaking for a parent, and for a community, than the loss of a child," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "I am heartbroken that Baltimore County has lost a young person to a senseless act of gun violence and furious that family and friends must now mourn the passing of a loved one. "We refuse to normalize this violence and expect the perpetrator will be held accountable as the police department's investigation into this incident continues. We grieve with all who have lost a loved one and keep them in our prayers as we all hold a children a bit closer tonight."Homicide detectives ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers.Back in September, 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed after a football game in Milford Mill.
York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Stepfather allegedly attacked after argument
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man attacked his 85-year-old stepfather, leaving the older man bloodied, police say. David A. Winger, 51, had gotten into an argument with his mother in her bedroom around midnight on Dec. 16, the stepfather told police. He could hear Winger yelling at the 70-year-old woman about Christmas and was concerned for her safety, so he called police. While he was waiting for officers to arrive...
Police: Argument over groceries leads woman to strangle daughter
Herndon, Pa. — A woman put her daughter in a chokehold after the two began arguing over groceries, police say. Maia Jewel Zerby, 39, of Herndon, now faces a felony strangulation charge as well as summary harassment. State police at Stonington say on Jan. 11, an argument at the Herndon home started when her daughter's boyfriend, Joshua Braud, confronted Zerby about her friends eating his groceries. Braud told Trooper Justin...
abc27.com
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to PSP, the single vehicle crash took place on the ramp from North...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID Reading's first homicide victim of 2023
READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year. Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18. He later died at the hospital of his injuries. Reading Police are still...
iheart.com
Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster
Police Search for Missing 17-Year-old Girl Last Seen in Lancaster. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Police from Susquehanna Township are looking for a missing 17-year-old Dauphin County girl. They say Terra Braun has not been seen nor heard from in more than a week. She was last known to be in Lancaster, but never returned home. A photo on the police department's website shows she is white and has long, light brown hair. Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call Susquehanna Township police.
1 dead, another taken to the hospital after York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in York County on Saturday afternoon. Officials say a vehicle was traveling north on the 3400 block of Bull Road when it made a sudden turn into a business. This caused the driver to lose control of...
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
