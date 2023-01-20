Read full article on original website
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
89-year-old dead, 3 injured after 2-car crash near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 89-year-old man is is dead and three others are injured after a Friday morning crash on Highway 80 near Mineola. According to a preliminary crash report, a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 around 10:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Impala “failed to yield to the right of […]
Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway closed until further notice following fire
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue is closed until further notice after a fire started in the kitchen early Monday morning, according to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. First responders arrived on the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The fire caused traffic delays on […]
KTBS
3 children, 5 adults injured in north Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The investigation continues into a Sunday afternoon shooting in Shreveport that injured eight people, two critically. Police found seven people shot inside a home in the 1600 block of Sugar Lane about 2 p.m. Three of them were juveniles under the age of 10. The four adults were women between the ages of 30 and 60.
Shreveport Child Shot by Her Younger Brother
Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Division are investigating a shooting incident in west Shreveport that left a 9-year-old girl injured. On January 23, 2023, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 6400 block of Faust Drive on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 9-year-old juvenile female that had been shot at least once and sustained injuries to her arm and abdomen. The child was transported to a local hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.
easttexasradio.com
Five Adults And Three Children Shot In Shreveport
KSLA-TV A shooting in a Shreveport residence Sunday afternoon ended with five adults and three children taken to the hospital. Four are in critical condition. Those include a three-year-old boy shot in his chest and a woman shot in the eye. Two other adults also are in critical condition. Also...
KTBS
Shreveport Police searching for two runaway teens
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are searching for two runaway teens. Police said Ziare Wilson ran away from a relative's home on 9100 Walker road. Wilson is described as having rainbowed colored hair. He is approximately 5'4" and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Police are also searching for Bernecia Johnson, 15,...
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
KLTV
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
HipHopDX.com
Hurricane Chris Catches Early Break In Shooting Trial Thanks To Forensics Expert
Hurricane Chris has caught a break in his upcoming shooting trail, after the judge permitted a forensics expert to testify on the rapper’s behalf. In June 2020, the “A Bay Bay” rapper (real name Chris Dooley) was arrested after fatally shooting a man who allegedly tried to steal his car (which turned out to be stolen) outside of a convenience store in Shreveport, Louisiana.
KSLA
Man shot in leg while walking on Shed Road, taken to hospital
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 20, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to Willis Knighton Bossier after a report of a black male who arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officials with BCPD, the 46-year-old man was...
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
KSLA
Funeral celebrates lives of hit-and-run victims, Faith, Amelia
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “They Made It Home Safely” is the name of the celebration for the mother and daughter, Faith and Amelia, who passed away due to a tragic hit and run. Friday, Jan. 20, the funerals for both Faith Alexander, 31, and Amelia Ellis, 4, will...
ktalnews.com
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday
Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Lots of rain and a little snow are possible Tuesday. Rise Up & Roast, fueling the future of survivors of human trafficking and people experiencing poverty through dignified employment. Rise Up & Roast program was started by The Hub Ministries...
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Lots of critters on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
