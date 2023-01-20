Read full article on original website
Woman with no previous criminal record charged with murder, held without bond in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.
Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door
Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
Sheriff: 6 guns, drugs, $57K+ seized after 2 North Carolina undercover operations
Two separate undercover operations in Durham resulted several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests.
Two North Carolina women sentenced to prison, supervised release and more than $5 million in restitution for tax conspiracy
Two North Carolina women were sentenced to prison earlier this month for preparing false tax returns for clients and causing them to be filed with the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents and statements made...
Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns
DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Arrest report clarification: The Sheriff’s Office has clarified that Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of Norlina, was not charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 29. He was charged with driving while license revoked, no insurance and no registration. Incident reports. • On Dec. 30, Mac Sanford reported damage...
State Auditor Beth Wood charged in hit-and-run case
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, is facing misdemeanor charges for hit and run, leaving the scene and property damage.
98-year-old preacher to skydive for his birthday, Nash County deputies learned during celebration
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit. Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher...
Durham suspect shot man, stole his car and dragged him, police say
A Durham suspect was caught on Friday after shooting a man, taking their vehicle and dragging him with the victim's car, according to the Graham Police Department.
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
Billboard in Franklin Co. calls for resignation of state auditor charged in hit-and-run
A billboard in Youngsville is calling for the resignation of State Auditor Beth Wood, who faces a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge after crashing her government-owned Camry into a parked car in December. The billboard, which appears to be an LED billboard that rotates through ads, can be seen on U.S. Highway...
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
PHOTOS: 33 cars broken into, 1 SUV stolen in just 2 hours in central NC city, officials say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week. The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked...
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
Duo arrested for thefts at Target and 5 other stores, Rocky Mount police say
The burglaries or attempted burglaries all happened between Monday and Tuesday, police said.
Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Murder Suspect Of Westlake High School Student Apprehended In North Carolina
WALDORF, Md. – On January 18, Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested by detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, who was shot and killed last week in Waldorf. Jackson, a Westlake High...
