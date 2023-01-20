ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

WRAL News

Woman with no previous criminal record charged with murder, held without bond in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

Fourth armed robbery since Jan. 13 occurs at Store Next Door

Roanoke Rapids police are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at The Store Next Door on West Fifth Street around 9 p.m. Sunday. This is the fourth armed robbery to occur in the Roanoke Valley since January 13. The Halifax County Sheriff’s reported last week that robberies occurred January 13...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
durhamsheriff.com

Resident's Tips Lead to Two Arrests for Drugs, Guns

DURHAM(1/20/2023) -Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead announces the completion of two separate undercover drug operations by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit (SAC/Narc). In the first instance, SAC/Narc investigators acting on tips from the public about suspicious behaviour indicative of drug activity at the residence of Soren Adrianus...
warrenrecord.com

From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Arrest report clarification: The Sheriff’s Office has clarified that Jarad Wesley Robinson, 27, of Norlina, was not charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 29. He was charged with driving while license revoked, no insurance and no registration. Incident reports. • On Dec. 30, Mac Sanford reported damage...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order

LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WBTW News13

North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Early-morning North Carolina house fire kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC

