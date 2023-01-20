Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky's country music superstar Chris Stapleton will perform at 2023 Super Bowl
The National Football League has announced acclaimed Kentucky musician Chris Stapleton will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer, Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful.” Emmy-award winning actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” ...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0