ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcqueeney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seguintoday.com

City chooses architect for MAJOR renovation of Starcke Park Golf Course

(Seguin) — The Max Starcke Park Golf Course is slated to eventually undergo a total overhaul. The Seguin City Council has taken another step toward that major renovation plan, which will see the golf course close for months. The council last week agreed to hire Ross Golf Design to handle the architectural designs for the updated course, and to oversee the construction that will be needed in Starcke Park.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Fire/EMS Department getting ballistic equipment for most dangerous scenarios

(Seguin) — Active shooter events and other acts of mass violence have made the world a more dangerous place for everyone, including those who respond to calls for help. That, of course, includes law enforcement officials, who may run into a hail of gunfire, but it also includes firefighters and paramedics who are also called out to those scenes. The Seguin Fire/EMS Department is taking some extra steps to try to keep their personnel safe in the very dangerous situations.
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy