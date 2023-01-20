Read full article on original website
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Ice
When cold weather sets into Cache Valley, I usually begin to grumble. But this year, when the weather warmed up and the snow turned to rain, my grumbling got a lot louder. Everywhere I looked, the sidewalks and roads were covered in ice. I announced that falling on ice was my least favorite activity. I hated ice.
publicnewsservice.org
UT Pitches In to Help with Wildlife Migration
Two state agencies have teamed up to make safer wildlife migration a priority in Utah. The Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative relies heavily on GPS tracking data received from mammals, birds and fish, which gives coordinators a good picture of where animals are spending time, the routes they take, and areas where safe migration routes are needed.
KUTV
Local health departments would lose quarantine enforcement authority under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker has proposed a bill that would strip the authority of local health departments to force someone to isolate or quarantine. Senate Bill 116, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), was just unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill this week. Instead of requiring and enforcing isolation and quarantines to protect public health, a local health department could only “recommend” that someone do that.
ksl.com
5 unbelievable stories of wild animal encounters in Utah
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. As you're exploring the great outdoors in Utah, you'll likely come across a variety of wildlife, especially with the heavy snowpack pushing many animals to lower elevations. Utah.com notes that the state is home to more than 600 species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. Even though it's thrilling to spot a wild animal, it's important to keep your distance.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
Increasing snow showers Sunday with arctic air sliding into the Beehive State
Light snow showers and very cold temperatures are in store today as another trough of low-pressure slides through the Beehive State.
KUTV
Gov. Cox announces lawsuit against social media companies for failing to protect children
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Gov. Spencer Cox announced the State of Utah intends to sue social media companies for their apparent knowledge of how their platforms were negatively affecting young users but failing to take action. The original story continues below. *******. Gov. Spencer Cox, who has...
DWR reminds the public to take free mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course
UTAH — With February around the corner, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reminds those interested in gathering shed antlers between February 1 and April 15 to take the free […]
Utah agency seeking volunteers to assist in yearly homeless tally
It is almost time for the annual Point-in-Time statewide homeless count, and the Utah Office of Homeless Services is in need of volunteers in communities across the state. With a goal of counting and interviewing every person experiencing homelessness in the state, OHS and volunteers will gather in the early morning hours of Jan. 26-28 to find out where unsheltered people slept on the night of Jan. 25.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
Mirabilite mound tours ending as Great Salt Lake slowly rises
This is probably the last weekend that walking tours on the lakebed will be offered as a chance to see some of nature’s extremely unique creations: mirabilite mounds.
utahbusiness.com
Should Utah drastically shrink its agricultural water use?
In a recent Utah Business article, writer Jennifer Alsever explains that over three-quarters of Utah’s water is used for agriculture—45 percent of which goes toward alfalfa production. Meanwhile, the state continues to harp on residents for watering their lawns. What does “agriculture” encompass? The 2021 Water Resources Plan...
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
kjzz.com
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People
Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
Summit Daily News
Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years
UTAH — Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this...
10 Things Northern Utah Says About Southern Utah
Utah is a state full of rivalries. University of Utah vs. BYU. Conservatives vs. Progressives. But one rivalry has raged on in the hearts and minds of Utahns for generations. And that rivalry is between Northern Utah and Southern Utah. Those who settled Southern Utah were sent here on a...
kslnewsradio.com
Freshwater fish may impact your health, new study reports.
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study has found that freshwater fish can be more dangerous to your health than you think. The Utah Division of Wildlife reports that Utah’s statewide fishing participating is around 20%, approximately 600,000 people. But the problem is, consuming freshwater fish can actually...
ksl.com
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
