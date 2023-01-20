Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WhistleStop Bar-B-Que Festival coming to an end
The EarlyWorks Family of Museums has announced the annual WhistleStop Bar-B-Que Festival will not return for 2023.
WTVC
Remembering MaryEllen Locher with pink tribute
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — The news set looked a bit different Friday evening, as we helped color Chattanooga Pink. If you've been out in Chattanooga this week, you might have noticed changes around town as well for this week's Pink! Gala. But mainly we fashioned in the color pink ahead...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion
Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
southerntorch.com
Local Methodist Churches Leave UMC
On December 10, 2022, the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church (UMC) voted to approve the disaffiliation of 198 of its churches, several of which are in Dekalb and Jackson Counties. The action was part of a broader move of churches leaving the UMC worldwide. To understand the...
Grundy County Herald
Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic
The Beersheba Springs Medical was founded in 2010 by a group of concerned individuals in response to the difficult access to care in Grundy County. Dr. Garrett Adams of Louisville, Ky. spearheaded the effort to provide medical services and the medical clinic opened that same year. The clinic is completely...
WSMV
‘It is terrible’: Neighbors speak out about missing child found in pool
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about a missing 3-year-old girl found Thursday in the bottom of a pool. People who live in the area said they saw Cookeville police officers crying and soaking wet after jumping into the pool to try to save the girl. “It is...
murfreesboro.com
Theft at Home Goods in Murfreesboro
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 31, 2022, an unknown woman entered the Home Goods on N. Thompson Lane with only her purse and a shopping bag in her cart. The woman selects cookware and kitchen accessories from the store and completed a fraudulent return for store credit, without a receipt. If you know this person of interest, please contact Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
mymix1041.com
New bill could increase classroom sizes in the Volunteer State
From Local 3 News- A newly proposed law in Tennessee would remove the cap on how many students can be in a classroom with a teacher. If passed, school districts in Tennessee would be able to increase student-teacher ratios inside of their schools. Senator Jon Lundberg, of Bristol, Tenn, introduced...
One of the Boat Docks at Tims Ford has been Closed
Tims Ford State Park officials have closed a boat dock inside the park. The Lakeview boat dock has been closed until further notice. Other ramps remain open at Devil’s Step, Rock Creek, Turkey Creek, Lost Creek, and TVA Dam. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
WTVC
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
fox17.com
Body found floating in Putnam County lake
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
themoorecountynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, Tennessee metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cleveland, TN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Hazel Green mom, dad, two young sons dead in possible murder-suicide
A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, when her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.
fox17.com
Two kids dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Murfreesboro home
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Thursday morning in a Murfreesboro home. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) report that an Alabama man allegedly shot and killed his two kids before committing suicide. The shooter has been identified as 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green,...
Comments / 0