WWE WrestleMania 39 rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin offered big money for main event
WWE reportedly made an “enormous” money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a big main event match. The Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, which means fans will get a clearer picture as to what the creative plans are for WrestleMania 39 are for this summer. While the belief was that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to the company for a huge match at WrestleMania, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that he was considered less likely to appear at the company’s biggest show of the year. The plan was for “The Rock” to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
AEW To Return To Universal Studios For AEW Dark Tapings On 1/28
All Elite Wrestling is headed back to Orlando. As first announced on the promotion's Twitter account, AEW is set to return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, January 28 for AEW Dark tapings. Per usual, the tapings will be split into two sessions, with the first one running from 2PM to 5PM and the second one running from 7PM to 10PM.
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family
On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
AEW Rampage On 1/20 Records 10% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Rampage on January 20 drew 464,000 viewers. This number is down from the 513,000 viewers the show drew on January 13. The show scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 to...
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
wrestletalk.com
Everything That Happened With The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out everything that happened with the Bloodline and Kevin Owens on tonight’s WWE SmackDown after an emotional night for Sami Zayn. It was a tumultuous night on WWE SmackDown for Roman Reigns, punctuated by a brutal ending. Find out everything that happened tonight with the Bloodline. During the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
tjrwrestling.net
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Great Muta Final Bye-Bye live results: Muta, Sting & Darby Allin trios match
Kazushi Sakuraba takes on Hideki Suzuki in a GHC martial arts rules match.
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW
KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
PROGRESS Co-Owner Comments On End Of Contract With WWE, Says It's Been A Positive Relationship
PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best discusses the end of the company's contract with WWE. On January 18, PROGRESS announced the end of its contract with WWE Network. PROGRESS had been working with WWE for the past several years, and many of its shows aired on the streaming platform. However, WWE is reportedly discontinuing independent wrestling on the platform. As a result, PROGRESS and other companies are looking for new streaming homes elsewhere.
Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW
Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23): Dark Order, Butcher & The Blade, More In Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 23. Matches were taped on January 18 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/23) - Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs....
Alec Price: I Want To Be Signed, I've Changed The Whole Territory And Game
Alec Price has already had a busy 2023, wrestling in a recorded ten matches according to Cagematch. On January 6, Price competed against Channing Thomas in a 60-minute Iron Man match in Worcester, Massachusetts. He flew across the country to face Titus Alexander in San Francisco, California on January 7, and then traveled to Chicago, Illinois to wrestle for GCW on January 8.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
