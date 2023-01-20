WWE reportedly made an “enormous” money offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a big main event match. The Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, which means fans will get a clearer picture as to what the creative plans are for WrestleMania 39 are for this summer. While the belief was that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to the company for a huge match at WrestleMania, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that he was considered less likely to appear at the company’s biggest show of the year. The plan was for “The Rock” to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

1 HOUR AGO