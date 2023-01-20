Read full article on original website
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
How the Newly Named CEO Plans to Remake Alabama Regional Medical Services
Thomas “Ted” Greer knows what it’s like to do without. The new CEO of Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) understands “the hurt of hunger,” he said. “There were nights when we didn’t have food to eat,” he remembers about growing up in his family. “I recall dinner, at times, was a plate of rice with gravy, that’s it. I recall mom would have cereal for dinner sometimes. That’s all they could afford, so I understand the struggle.”
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
Alabama woman awaiting heart transplant dies after 3-year COVID battle: ‘She lived fiercely’
Stella Stephens Glover, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school instructor, died earlier this month waiting for a heart transplant after battling the effects of COVID-19 for almost three years. Glover, of Sumiton, died Jan. 11. She was 36. The Paul Mitchell School - Birmingham called her “an incredible learning leader, mentor...
Scarbinsky: Alabama’s not a basketball school. We’re a basketball state.
Is Alabama a basketball school? They ask that question now and again, and it’s never clear if the inquiry is entirely serious considering the university employed both Paul Bryant and Nick Saban, but Nate Oats plays it straight. He says it’s not an either-or proposition. Alabama is a championship school, and basketball is just trying to do its part.
Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama
Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 22, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Donates $50,000 for ASU Business Scholarships
Alabama State University (ASU) alumnus and Birmingham attorney Eric Welch Guster knows the importance of giving back to the community, especially to his alma mater. To follow that passion, Guster has given the gift of access to education by establishing the Eric Guster, Esq. College of Business Administration endowed scholarship in the amount of $50,000.
Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry
The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Tuscaloosa bar owners, city leaders work to improve night life safety
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after a deadly shooting along The Strip in Tuscaloosa, the focus is shifting to preventing future crime in the area. Bar owner Chris Coleman says he's worked with the police chief and other city leaders to do what he can to make The Strip a safer place.
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
UNT blows huge lead in tough loss to UAB
North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looks to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play on Saturday. The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
Will Reichard marries high school sweetheart to start the new year
Alabama returns one of its most reliable kickers in school history for next season. Will Reichard gave the NFL Draft a thought, but he chose to return to the Crimson Tide for his fifth year. As the program’s all-time scoring leader, Reichard has given Nick Saban a dependable specialist. His...
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
Moody church moves forward in faith following devastating fire
A local church body in Moody is forced to relocate after its building was destroyed in a fire just last weekend.
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
