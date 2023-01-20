ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

birminghamtimes.com

How the Newly Named CEO Plans to Remake Alabama Regional Medical Services

Thomas “Ted” Greer knows what it’s like to do without. The new CEO of Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) understands “the hurt of hunger,” he said. “There were nights when we didn’t have food to eat,” he remembers about growing up in his family. “I recall dinner, at times, was a plate of rice with gravy, that’s it. I recall mom would have cereal for dinner sometimes. That’s all they could afford, so I understand the struggle.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Carrington Hodge named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama

Alabama has a new Distinguished Young Woman. Carrington Hodge, Distinguished Young Woman of Shelby County, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama Saturday night at Frazer Church. Hodge was one of 41 contestants from around the state to compete for the title this year. Hodge will now go...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business

BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Attorney Eric Guster Donates $50,000 for ASU Business Scholarships

Alabama State University (ASU) alumnus and Birmingham attorney Eric Welch Guster knows the importance of giving back to the community, especially to his alma mater. To follow that passion, Guster has given the gift of access to education by establishing the Eric Guster, Esq. College of Business Administration endowed scholarship in the amount of $50,000.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry

The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
inforney.com

UNT blows huge lead in tough loss to UAB

North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looks to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play on Saturday. The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
DENTON, TX
tdalabamamag.com

Will Reichard marries high school sweetheart to start the new year

Alabama returns one of its most reliable kickers in school history for next season. Will Reichard gave the NFL Draft a thought, but he chose to return to the Crimson Tide for his fifth year. As the program’s all-time scoring leader, Reichard has given Nick Saban a dependable specialist. His...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

