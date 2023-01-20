Thomas “Ted” Greer knows what it’s like to do without. The new CEO of Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) understands “the hurt of hunger,” he said. “There were nights when we didn’t have food to eat,” he remembers about growing up in his family. “I recall dinner, at times, was a plate of rice with gravy, that’s it. I recall mom would have cereal for dinner sometimes. That’s all they could afford, so I understand the struggle.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO