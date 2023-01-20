ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Coolidge Delivers ‘Jenny From the Block’ as a Spoken Word Poem in TikTok Debut

By Larisha Paul
Shakespeare could never have delivered a poem as elegant and moving as Jennifer Coolidge reciting Jennifer Lopez ’s “Jenny from the Block” as spoken word in her TikTok debut.

“This is my first TikTok, and I’m trying to think of something cool to do, and I think I’m just gonna do a poem that I like,” Coolidge said in the 41-second clip. In full glam, the actress delivered the lyrics as if they were part of an intense monologue: “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got/I’m still Jenny, Jenny, Jenny from the Block.”

When the camera panned over, Lopez couldn’t help but be moved by the performance. “I like that,” she said, nodding. “I really, really like that.”

Coolidge stars alongside Lopez and Josh Duhamel in the upcoming Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding, out on streaming Jan. 27. Directed by Pitch Perfect ’s Jason Moore, the movie follows a destination wedding gone wrong when shirtless ex-boyfriends, cold feet, feuding families, and hostile pirates are thrown into the mix.

“You expect, because she’s so hilarious and everything, that she’s gonna come over and she’s just gonna be funny right away,” Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel of the actress playing the role of her future mother-in-law. “But it’s kind of like how her characters are where she’s like there and you’re like, ‘Is she trying to be funny or is she not being funny?’ And you don’t know if to laugh or not to laugh and then when you see it later it’s hilarious and you’re like, ‘I should have laughed!’”

