Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game

The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals players taunt Bills fans after dominant win

The Cincinnati Bengals enjoyed every second of their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. After the win, Bengals QB Joe Burrow dropped the mic after the win. Even head coach Zac Taylor joined in on the fun, sarcastically apologizing for ruining the NFL’s plans to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site in Atlanta, GA.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den

While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
CINCINNATI, OH

