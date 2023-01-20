Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
‘It’s unbelievable;” Bengals fans gather for pre-game party in Buffalo
BUFFALO — It’s less than a day until the Bengals take the field in Highmark Stadium to play the Buffalo Bills. The excitement is palpable as Bengals fans count down the hours to kick off, some even making the hike to Buffalo. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis met...
Andrew Whitworth sends message to Bengals fans after win over Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge performance from an offensive line starting three backups during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Bengals great Andrew Whitworth made sure to point that out on Twitter. Whitworth was a subject of much fanfare as Bengals fans hoped for...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals arrive in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's playoff game
The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived in Buffalo ahead of their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watch the video player above to see the team arrive. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bengals will don their white jerseys, white pants and orange helmets.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals head coach, players deliver game balls to Cincinnati bars after win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals' postseason tradition of sharing victory game balls continued Sunday night. Started by head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. Over-the-Rhine's Rhinehaus was one of two bars to get a game ball.
Tramel's ScissorTales: Big 12 basketball power rankings include two distinct tiers
Big 12 men's basketball has fallen into two distinct tiers. The top six, with teams ranked fifth through 17th in The Associated Press poll and eighth through 17th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. ...
Husker Dan: How Will The Huskers Fare This Fall?
On paper, the '23 Husker football schedule doesn't look too daunting, even for first year head coach Matt Rhule and his new staff.
Former Vol Justin Hunter joins Memphis' coaching staff
Former Tennessee wide receiver Justin Hunter will serve as an offensive quality control coach at Memphis. “First step,” Hunter announced. “Thanks Memphis football for the opportunity!”. Hunter played for the Vols from 2010-12. He appeared in 28 games, recording 106 receptions, 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns. Hunter also...
Bengals deliver 3 game balls to Cincinnati bars following win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
atozsports.com
Bengals players taunt Bills fans after dominant win
The Cincinnati Bengals enjoyed every second of their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. After the win, Bengals QB Joe Burrow dropped the mic after the win. Even head coach Zac Taylor joined in on the fun, sarcastically apologizing for ruining the NFL’s plans to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site in Atlanta, GA.
Robert Griffin III Drops Hilarious Hot Take on Bengals Uniforms Today vs. Bills
You know, it’s a good thing that the Bengals aren’t wearing all-white today against the Bills. Robert Griffin III already cracked jokes about their unis, though. With all of the snow falling this NFL Playoff Sunday, it’s a little bit of a winter classic. Joe Burrow throwing...
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati barber transforms basement into Bengals den
While the Bengals' path to the Super Bowl will be determined on the road, the spirit of Bengals fans shines bright. William Munlin has been a lifelong Bengals fan. In 2016, he opened his barber shop called "Illest Barbers," choosing the downtown location because it was close to the Bengals stadium.
With Bengals next, former four-time AFC champ Bills feel something super in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills that went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s have kept their connections with the city and see a team with super potential.
'Who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals? Nobody': What 'Who Dey' means to Bengals fans
For the Cincinnati Bengals faithful, it has turned into a rallying cry, something that has only gained popularity and attention through the Bengals' consecutive deep NFL playoff runs and with each Joe Burrow touchdown pass or Sam Hubbard sack. As Bengals fans prepare to return to Kansas City for a...
3 ways Zac Taylor can help the Bengals’ beat-up offensive line against the Bills: Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Bengals prepare for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they will do so without three starting linemen not available because of injury. La’el Collins is lost for the year and both Alex Cappa (ankle) and Jonah Williams (kneecap) have been ruled out for at least this week. Those three will be replaced by Hakeem Adeniji, Jackson Carman, and Max Scharping.
