ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

M6.2 quake strikes near Guadeloupe; no damage reported

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Friday and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico.

Local media reported that some buildings creaked and furniture shook. But there were no immediate reports of damage, a government spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

The quake occurred at a depth of 103 miles (166 kilometers) just west of Guadeloupe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean. A magnitude 7.4 quake that struck in November 2007 caused damage in the French Caribbean island of Martinique and power outages in the region. A magnitude 6.0 quake that hit in November 2004 near Dominica killed at least one person in Guadeloupe.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy