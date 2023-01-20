Read full article on original website
Harrison County (West Virginia) attorney announces candidacy for 15th Judicial Circuit Division 3
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County attorney Jenna Robey on Monday announced her candidacy for judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit Division 3. Robey is a 2008 graduate of Marshall University and a 2012 graduate from West Virginia University College of Law. She was born and raised in Harrison County where she still resides with her husband Matt, and their family.
Harrison County Commission to discuss GSA update
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission is expected to review an update from the architectural firm overseeing general services annex construction at their regular meeting this week. Commission President Susan Thomas said commissioners will likely just be reviewing and discussing a written report provided by Silling...
Charles 'LeRoy' Burdine Jr.
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “LeRoy” Burdine Jr., age 85 of Smithfield, WV passed a…
Attorney: West Virginia sandwich shop owner should receive 5-month sentence in Capitol riot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown sandwich shop owner who pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting at the U.S. Capitol should receive a sentence of time served (5 months), his lead attorney contends. Northern West Virginia Assistant Federal Defender Beth Gross filed a sentencing...
Marion County, West Virginia, high school principals trained on use of new metal detectors
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County’s task force to increase school safety has acquired three metal detectors, which will be implemented gradually in the county’s three high schools this semester. The portable metal detectors were purchased for $18,000 apiece by the Marion County Commission, and while...
Clyde Wallace 'Wally' McCloud
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1942, a son of the late Clyde Allen and Eleanor Wallace McCloud.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Search and Rescue group develop new search technique
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Responders from a local search and rescue organization have developed a new method for evaluating search effectiveness, an advancement that promises to save lives through more informed direction of search efforts during extended operations. The report outlining the responders’ work appears in the January 2023 issue...
Jerald Edward 'Jerry' Mitchell, Sr.
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerald Edward “Jerry” Mitchell, Sr., 85, of Buckhannon, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Holland, NY, on October 13, 1937: son of the late Everett Mitchell and Gladys (Caulkins) Mitchell. On August 10, 1991, he married Sammie (Davis) Mitchell, who survives.
Sixth annual Day of Giving to be held at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s sixth annual Day of Giving will be celebrated throughout the week of Feb. 13, culminating on Sunday, Feb. 19 to coincide with the anniversary date of Glenville’s founding. The giving campaign will focus on raising money for areas of...
Homer “Butch” Vaughn Austin
Homer “Butch” Vaughn Austin, 79, of Grafton, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born June 15, 1943 in Grafton, son of the late Richard Lawrence Austin and Mary Roy Austin Lowe.
West Virginia University, partners, to build solar-power test site in Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The launch of a partnership between West Virginia University engineers and the nonprofit and utility sectors could bring the region one step closer to integrating solar-generated power into the electrical grid. Anurag Srivastava, professor and chair of the Lane Department of Computer Science and...
West Virginia University Extension offers online Master Gardener classes
West Virginia University Extension is once again offering online Master Gardener training classes starting March 2 and running through June 29. Participants in the program will have the opportunity to learn more about gardening and horticulture in areas such as plant propagation, garden animals, pest management, composting and many others.
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office: Man, 41 reported missing, has been located
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 41-year-old man previously reported missing Monday in Harrison County has been located, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
Who will call football plays for West Virginia in 2023?
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- When plays don't work, fan focus immediately turns to those who are calling them. Although there may be many reasons they don't gain yardage, be it lack of talent, errors in execution or failure to mesh personnel and scheme, the blame almost always centers on the coaches making the decisions in the heat of the moment.
Last year’s problems point toward WVU’s needed corrections in ’23, according to Brown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are still a couple of months away from the start of spring football practice, which is slated to begin on March 21. Certainly work is already well underway for not just the upcoming spring drills but also the 2023 season in the fall, which kicks off on Sept. 2 at Penn State.
Honestly, WVU is struggling in football, men's basketball, just ask Brown and Huggins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The time has come to put away those gold and blue glasses and look honestly at West Virginia’s disappointing football and basketball programs. We know that because that’s what the two major coaches at the university did within the last three days, Neal...
