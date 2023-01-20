ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) attorney announces candidacy for 15th Judicial Circuit Division 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County attorney Jenna Robey on Monday announced her candidacy for judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit Division 3. Robey is a 2008 graduate of Marshall University and a 2012 graduate from West Virginia University College of Law. She was born and raised in Harrison County where she still resides with her husband Matt, and their family.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Commission to discuss GSA update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission is expected to review an update from the architectural firm overseeing general services annex construction at their regular meeting this week. Commission President Susan Thomas said commissioners will likely just be reviewing and discussing a written report provided by Silling...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clyde Wallace 'Wally' McCloud

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1942, a son of the late Clyde Allen and Eleanor Wallace McCloud.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Search and Rescue group develop new search technique

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Responders from a local search and rescue organization have developed a new method for evaluating search effectiveness, an advancement that promises to save lives through more informed direction of search efforts during extended operations. The report outlining the responders’ work appears in the January 2023 issue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jerald Edward 'Jerry' Mitchell, Sr.

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jerald Edward “Jerry” Mitchell, Sr., 85, of Buckhannon, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital of Morgantown, WV. He was born in Holland, NY, on October 13, 1937: son of the late Everett Mitchell and Gladys (Caulkins) Mitchell. On August 10, 1991, he married Sammie (Davis) Mitchell, who survives.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Sixth annual Day of Giving to be held at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s sixth annual Day of Giving will be celebrated throughout the week of Feb. 13, culminating on Sunday, Feb. 19 to coincide with the anniversary date of Glenville’s founding. The giving campaign will focus on raising money for areas of...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Homer “Butch” Vaughn Austin

Homer “Butch” Vaughn Austin, 79, of Grafton, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born June 15, 1943 in Grafton, son of the late Richard Lawrence Austin and Mary Roy Austin Lowe.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

GSU Day of Giving

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s sixth annual Day of Giving will be…
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University, partners, to build solar-power test site in Fairmont

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The launch of a partnership between West Virginia University engineers and the nonprofit and utility sectors could bring the region one step closer to integrating solar-generated power into the electrical grid. Anurag Srivastava, professor and chair of the Lane Department of Computer Science and...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University Extension offers online Master Gardener classes

West Virginia University Extension is once again offering online Master Gardener training classes starting March 2 and running through June 29. Participants in the program will have the opportunity to learn more about gardening and horticulture in areas such as plant propagation, garden animals, pest management, composting and many others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Who will call football plays for West Virginia in 2023?

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- When plays don't work, fan focus immediately turns to those who are calling them. Although there may be many reasons they don't gain yardage, be it lack of talent, errors in execution or failure to mesh personnel and scheme, the blame almost always centers on the coaches making the decisions in the heat of the moment.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy