ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

6 six years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Tech assumes new Vice President of Academic Affairs

Albany Technical College names a new Vice President of Academic Affairs, as of January 16, 2023, Lisa Harrell assumed the position. Mrs. Harrell has over 11 years of experience in higher education. She began her experience as a Marketing adjunct instructor in 2011 with Moultrie Technical College. She started working...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced

ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Longtime Albany fireman retires

Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game

Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany State welcomes new head football coach

Albany State University (ASU) Director of Athletics, Tony Duckworth, announced in December Coach Quinn Gray, Sr. had been named the 14th head football coach for the Golden Rams. Coach Gray previously served as a senior offensive analyst at the University of Memphis, quarterback's coach at Alcorn State University, and associate...
ALBANY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WALB 10

Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Americus are worried about their safety after three separate shootings that happened within 24 hours. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day apart from one another. Many people in Americus that WALB News 10 spoke with didn’t want to go on...
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video

Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
ADEL, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Boston

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Thomas County. On January 10, 2023, Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Boston Police Department, arrested Willie Cleveland after a probable cause traffic stop. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Investigation underway after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch

How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Updated: 28 minutes ago. The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. The Lowndes County Bird Supper...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Former mayor shot during armed robbery in Dawson Monday

Dawson police are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery Monday morning. Officers responded to Albritten Funeral Home, on Cedar Hill Street, around 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement confirm that the former mayor of Dawson, and businessman Robert Albritten, was shot during the armed robbery, and add that...
DAWSON, GA
wfxl.com

Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie

The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
MOULTRIE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy