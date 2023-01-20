Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new semi-pro basketball team wants to introduce themselves to the community. The team is based in Albany and is appropriately named the Goodlife Basketball Club. They are a part PBA D-League team and are soon heading for the semi-finals. PR Director Yaz Johnson said this...
WALB 10
Albany leaders continue Operation Clean Sweep at a new spot in the city
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Albany are continuing with operation Clean Sweep, this time in Ward 4. City leaders say they are slowly but surely seeing improvements when it comes to Albany’s littering problem. On Thursday, City Commissioner Chad Warbington was in his own ward. “We’ve got a...
WALB 10
6 six years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
wfxl.com
Albany Tech assumes new Vice President of Academic Affairs
Albany Technical College names a new Vice President of Academic Affairs, as of January 16, 2023, Lisa Harrell assumed the position. Mrs. Harrell has over 11 years of experience in higher education. She began her experience as a Marketing adjunct instructor in 2011 with Moultrie Technical College. She started working...
Albany Herald
Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced
ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
WALB 10
Longtime Albany fireman retires
Should seatbelts be required for backseat riders in Georgia?. Seatbelt laws are primary laws in Georgia. That means law enforcement can pull you over for simply not wearing one. Updated: 1 hour ago. “We have a problem with people going in and stripping the copper wire, copper pipes and things...
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
WALB 10
How Gov. Kemp’s recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s new budget proposal for this year and 2024 places education as one of its top priorities. Educators hope the money will help Georgia students to get back on track. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers along with money...
wfxl.com
Albany State welcomes new head football coach
Albany State University (ASU) Director of Athletics, Tony Duckworth, announced in December Coach Quinn Gray, Sr. had been named the 14th head football coach for the Golden Rams. Coach Gray previously served as a senior offensive analyst at the University of Memphis, quarterback's coach at Alcorn State University, and associate...
South Georgia church loses more than $50k after former secretary uses money to buy things on Amazon
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga — A south Georgia church lost more than $50,000 after it was discovered secretary was using the funds for personal purchases, according to WALB-TV. Debbi Howell. a former member and secretary of Celebration Church in Thomasville, was arrested earlier this month after the church’s pastor found some inconsistencies with credit card purchases on Amazon, but also bought lawnmowers and window air conditioners, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department.
WALB 10
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
WALB 10
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many in Americus are worried about their safety after three separate shootings that happened within 24 hours. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day apart from one another. Many people in Americus that WALB News 10 spoke with didn’t want to go on...
wgxa.tv
NWS: Two tornadoes hit Wilcox County, damage in Crisp and Dooly Co. result of 80 mph winds
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The total number of tornadoes in north and Middle Georgia from January 12, 2023, is up to 12 and now includes two in Wilcox County. The National Weather Service says their latest analysis shows two confirmed tornadoes in northeast Wilcox County. The first tornado touched...
wfxl.com
Adel police look to speak with man seen on surveillance video
Adel police need help to locate a man seen on surveillance video. The police department posted a photo on their Facebook page and said, "if anybody knows who this guy is, we need to have a conversation with him. Sorry the picture is not Lifetouch quality, but he didn't stop long enough to pose. You can remain anonymous."
wfxl.com
Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Boston
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Thomas County. On January 10, 2023, Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Boston Police Department, arrested Willie Cleveland after a probable cause traffic stop. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in...
WALB 10
Investigation underway after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
How Gov. Kemp's recent budget proposal will impact South Ga. educators. The proposal would offer a $2,000 salary increase for teachers, along with money for many other departments. Updated: 28 minutes ago. The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. The Lowndes County Bird Supper...
wfxl.com
Former mayor shot during armed robbery in Dawson Monday
Dawson police are investigating after a man was shot during an armed robbery Monday morning. Officers responded to Albritten Funeral Home, on Cedar Hill Street, around 11:30 a.m. Law enforcement confirm that the former mayor of Dawson, and businessman Robert Albritten, was shot during the armed robbery, and add that...
wfxl.com
Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie
The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
Comments / 0