Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
KWQC
Reimagining in progress at historic Putnam Museum
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big changes are coming to a historic Quad Cities’ museum. Putnam Museum and Science Center has been a fixture in Davenport for more than a century. Today’s show features some of the staff and community leaders on what patrons can expect from a series of new investments coming to the facility--as well as when we might see these amazing plans unveiled.
Grand opening party Saturday for first QC black female-owned, full service nail salon
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities business owner is making history, by opening the first black female-owned, full service nail salon in the QCA. Royal Lotus Nailz, located at 235 W. 35th St. Suite 2B in Davenport, held a grand opening party Saturday, Jan. 21, allowing people the chance to swing by and check out the QC's newest salon.
KWQC
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week. Due to age and the need for ongoing repair, four storm warning sires will be replaced in Rock Island on Monday, stated city officials. The city will still have two fully functioning weather sirens that are not being replaced, and on Tuesday the four new siren heads will be tested up to 20 seconds each.
KWQC
Savanna Illinois nominated for USA Today lists
Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC held Blessing Box drive on MLK Day part 6. KWQC TV6 is partnering with P.U.N.C.H. and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day. Quad Cities non-profits, KWQC held Blessing Box drive on MLK Day part 7. Updated:...
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
KWQC
Smith Studio and Gallery in Geneseo show case Art Exhibition
GENESEO Ill. (KWQC) - Heather Shore an Illinois native is the artist behind the Mandalas, her handiwork can be found in almost every region of the world. “Heather Shore is an artist from Sterling, Illinois, wonderful lady who does Mandalas,” David Smith, owner of Smith Studio and Gallery said. “And Mandalas are circular designs, and they can be found in cultures all around the world but she’s very well known in Illinois for both her Mandala work and for teaching it.”
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
KWQC
Inaugural Eagle Festival kicked off in LeClaire over the weekend
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Leclaire Eagle Festival took place at the Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center. Every winter, bald eagles make LeClaire their winter home, soaring through the skies above the Mississippi. People from all around the QCA gathered in LeClaire to catch a glimpse of some fantastic creatures.
KWQC
Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities to host ‘Skate with Us’ celebration Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities (FSCQC) invites the community to “Skate with Us” this weekend in celebration of National Skating Month. The Figure Skating Club of the Quad Cities announced that on Saturday at The River’s Edge, 700 West River Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the organization will host a “Skate with Us” event to recognize U.S. Figure Skating Association- USFSA’s National Skating Month and offer the community a chance to learn more about skating opportunities in the Quad Cities, stated a media release from FSCQC.
ourquadcities.com
Klingner will dedicate room to David Meyer
The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release. ABOUT DAVID MEYER. David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating...
KWQC
Davenport Billiards Tournament
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KWQC
Euchure fundraiser to benefit Sherrard Area Veterans Memorial set for Jan. 28
SHERRARD, Ill. (KWQC) -Guest Nellie Iverson discusses many aspects of the Sherrard Area Veterans Memorial and how viewers can support the honoring of American veterans. There will be a Euchure tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Milan American Legion, 515 1st Avenue, Milan. The cost to participate is $10 per person.
iowa.media
Bettendorf School District selling ‘Black Voices Matter’ shirts, middle school room has sexuality flags plastered around BLM poster
The Bettendorf School District is currently selling “Black Voices Matter” shirts. In addition, a middle school classroom has various “pride” flags on the wall around a posted that proclaims “Black Lives Matter” as well as other politically charged taglines. Black Voices Matter is an...
KWQC
First Alert Day 7 PM Saturday Evening (1/21) through 9 AM Sunday (1/22)
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clouds will continue across the region today, with another round of light snow possible this evening into the overnight hours of early Sunday. Although only light amounts of snow are expected over the region the highest impact will likely be from slick roads developing during the period.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KWQC
Rock Island officials select new fire chief
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials have selected Robert Graff as its new fire chief. The Rock Island City Council will vote on it at its regular meeting Monday. Graff has served as assistant fire chief since 2016 and replaces former Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey, who retired on Jan. 6.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Comments / 0