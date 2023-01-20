ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to get 2nd interview with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching search is starting to heat up. They have eight candidates we know of and now they are beginning to hold second interviews. After a virtual interview on Saturday, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is being flown in Tuesday night for an in-person interview, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

