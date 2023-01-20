ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Morning Briefing: Services for Riverside deputy; José Huizar to plead guilty; college sports revenue

By Yazmin Cruz, Cambri Guest
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured. The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008. Below are statements that are emerging amid the news: "Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Judge Hands Down Five-Year Prison Sentence to Disbarred Attorney Caught Running Fake Real Estate Investment Fund Including Santa Monica, Hermosa Beach, and Los Angeles Properties

Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own. DEREK Jones, a disbarred California attorney, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by United States District Judge Loretta A. Preska. Jones had pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for running fraudulent investment funds, including real-estate and venture-capital firms, which defrauded investors of over $8.6 million from at least 2012 through 2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

82-year-old dancer tries to attend class in Alhambra after mass shooting

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — With her dancing shoes on, 82-year-old Charlene Lung arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, ready for her usual Sunday morning private dance lesson. Lung doesn’t have social media, and was unaware that 10 people had died in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park just hours earlier.
ALHAMBRA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼

At least ten people were shot and killed in a mass shooting Saturday night during a Lunar New Year celebration in Southern California, according to investigators. Another ten people were injured in the shooting. It was around 10:22 p.m., when offers from Monterey Park responded to the call of “shots fired” on West Garvey Avenue. The post 10 people killed and more injured after a mass shooting in Southern California￼ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Hill

Suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting found dead in van

The suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van on Sunday after being surrounded by police in nearby Torrance, Calif., police said Sunday. Police said the Asian male they found behind the wheel of the white van was the man they suspected of killing at…
TORRANCE, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Annual OneLife LA celebration held Saturday in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The ninth annual OneLife L.A. was held Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, billed by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death. The theme was "Our Mission is Love" and highlighted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Tijuana Is Buying Emergency Water from California, Again

The lifeline carrying all of Tijuana’s water from the Colorado River failed last month, so the city once again had to purchase water from California for millions of dollars. Tijuana has been buying emergency water from California since the 1970s. But the recent drought compounded by Tijuana’s growing population and now problems with its infrastructure have caused the metropolis to buy more water from California last year than it had in the previous five.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA

